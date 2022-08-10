BREAKING: People investigated by FBI don't like FBI investigations. (Vice)

Well, not first first, but certainly the first to this degree (which is all the degrees) .

While it is factually true that there is no history of a former American president being raided by the Feds, these observations implicitly treat the FBI’s behavior as the source of the historical break. The reason Donald Trump is the first former president to be treated like a criminal is that he is the first former president who is a criminal.

— Jon Chait at New York mag

Where was I when the Mar-a-Lago raid was announced? Easy, I was watching "Assholes on Boats" for17 hours straight.How the raid was covered across the media landscape. (CNN)

Should January 6 defendants awaiting sentencing be calling for "civil war" because Donald Trump got his golf course raided? Probably, fuck it, why not. — NBC News

Hello, this is dangerous.

“After a long time coming, Steve Bannon appears with Alex Jones on Infowars Bannon suggests the "deep state" is working on assassinating Trump and claims the FBI planted materials at Mar-a-Lago” — Justin Horowitz (@Justin Horowitz) 1660065966

Can't get enough Manchin and Sinema, behind the music? By which I mean, kill me. Please. (Politico)

Democrats! SELL YOUR FUCKING WINS. — NBC News

A nice summary of the Inflation Reduction Act, in case you missed it. (CBIZ)

Hey remember the FBI's Brett Kavanaugh background check? Yeah, neither do they. — Vanity Fair



It all comes down to critical Waukesha County, where ... I don't know, my eyes jumped into a stewpot while I was trying to make sense of this fucking thing. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos didn't decertify the 2020 election (?) so Trump was mad at him but then he appointed a special investigator who's been running crazy and now he's biting Vos in the ass and I couldn't even keep reading, but just know that Wisconsin has lost its miiiiiind. (Journal Times)

And that's not nearly as stupid as "Trump is mad Republican Lieut. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch tweeted a picture of her daughter going to homecoming with the son of Republican Supreme Court justice Brian Hagedorn," because this is actual real life and two teenagers got attention. IN 2019. And I want to die. (Journal Sentinel Online)

Anyway, they had some primaries yestertoday, wonder what happened, don't know, I'm will have been in future bed.

Lol poor Dr. Oz. Bought a mansion "in Pennsylvania," doesn't live there, got a multi-tens-of-thousands-of-dollars tax break on it, I wonder how that will go over? (Inquirer)

Interesting. Looks like the Kansas abortion referendum results have scared Nebraska Republicans off trying to enact a 12-week ban of their own. Ever think you'd see the day they paused to fear their constituents? — Jezebel

And yet. This 17-year-old and her mother are being prosecuted for a self-managed Nebraska abortion after the statutory 20 weeks. Because Facebook handed over their DMs after they reported a miscarriage to the miscarriage police. Sweet lord. (Forbes)

Serena Williams is SEE YA SUCKERS, SHE'S OUTTA HERE! In her own words. (Vogue)



