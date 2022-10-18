If there is one thing pretty much everybody can agree on, it is that JD Vance is an ass-kissing coward. (The other thing people can agree on is that he is the first World's Largest Human Butthair Sculpture roadside attraction to ever run for the United States Senate.)

In last night's debate between Vance and his Democratic opponent, Rep. Tim Ryan, Vance got his entire ass kicked, just like he did in his first debate with Ryan.

This clip has been going around, of Ryan calmly laying out the timeline of how Vance started out saying that Donald Trump is America's Hitler, then he changed his mind and put his nose between Trump's butt cheeks and started kissing, then Trump endorsed him. Got it? It goes Hitler, then ass-kissing, then endorsement.

JD Vance did not like having this pointed out.

“"You were calling Trump America's Hitler, and then you kissed his ass, and then he endorsed you" -- Tim Ryan to JD Vance” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1666048459

The moderator's question was for Tim Ryan to say one criticism of Nancy Pelosi, to name an issue she has "totally bungled." Vance has been trying to tie Ryan to Pelosi, but anybody who knows anything about Tim Ryan's career knows that he's always had run-ins with Democratic leadership, and often in ways that pissed just about everybody off. He challenged Pelosi for House leadership in 2017 and lost. We are, quite frankly, new at liking Tim Ryan.

NEW AT LIKING TIM RYAN! Delusional Asshole Tim Ryan Thinks He'll Be President, So That's Stupid

Ryan didn't take the moderator's bait, because it was a dumb question. He explained his history of running against Pelosi and said "you have to have the courage to take on your own leaders." He said to Vance, "You were calling Trump America's Hitler, then you kissed his ass [...] then he endorsed you, and you said he was the greatest president of all time." Ryan pointed out that between Mitch McConnell and Peter Thiel, Vance has received $55 million, and those guys want Vance's ass-kissing as well. And Vance is too weak not to provide it.

"If you can't even stand up for yourself, how are you going to stand up for the people of this state?" asked Ryan.

So that was a good line.

Just before that, the same moderator tried to get Vance to say one bad thing about Trump, since Ryan is always making fun of him for kissing Trump's ass so passionately. The only thing he could come up with was that John Bolton shouldn't have been Trump's national security advisor, because he was a warmonger. That was a very safe answer to give, if Vance did not want to get a spanking after the debate right on his bare bottom from Trump. Vance blabbered a bit about Ryan being in love with Pelosi, but then he got back to talking about how close he is with Trump, whose ass he kisses so intensely the producers play that "WoooooOOOOOOOOOOOOoooooooo!" studio audience sound whenever he kisses it, like they used to do when Zack would kiss Kelly on "Saved By The Bell."

“debate moderator brings up Tim Ryan's comment about JD Vance kissing Trump's ass and asks him to name one issue he thinks Trump is wrong about. Here's Vance's response.” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1666048459

By the way, for reminders, this is what JD Vance said when he called Trump "America's Hitler," before he changed his mind and decided to start kissing Trump's ass.



“The screenshot below is @JDVance1’s unfiltered explanation from 2016 of the breakdown in Republican politics that he now personally is trying to exploit. The “America’s Hitler” bit is at the end. The public deserves to know the magnitude of this guy’s bad faith.” — Josh McLaurin (@Josh McLaurin) 1650299806

That quote is

“But I’m not surprised by Trump’s rise, and I think the entire party has only itself to blame. We are, whether we like it or not, the party of lower-income, lower-education white people, and I have been saying for a long time that we need to offer those people SOMETHING (and hell, maybe even expand our appeal to working class black people in the process) or a demagogue would.



“We are now at that point. Trump is the fruit of the party’s collective neglect. I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler. How’s that for discouraging?”

Very discouraging, 2016 JD Vance!

So that's a sample of how that debate went. At one point, Ryan looked at Vance and said, "You keep talking about Nancy Pelosi. If you want to run against Nancy Pelosi, move back to San Francisco and run against Nancy Pelosi. You’re running against me.” It's funny because JD Vance used to live in San Francisco Values, California.

Ryan nailed Vance on Vance's tweet last year that Alex Jones is "far more reputable" than Rachel Maddow, but is "censored by the regime." Vance called it a "complete fabrication." Ryan said, "you're on tape, brother." ( The tweet is still up, obviously.)

Vance refused to say what kinds of exceptions he would support to Republicans' vile abortion bans. He wouldn't even say he would definitely support exceptions in cases of incest.

And it really got good when Ryan slammed Vance on his disgusting embrace of Tucker Carlson's favorite white supremacist conspiracy theory, namely Great Replacement Theory, i.e. the lie that Democrats are replacing white voters with minorities and immigrants. Vance just about had a performative heart attack, feigning outrage because DID YOU KNOW HE HAS BIRACIAL CHILDREN? WELL DID YOU? As if a person with biracial children can't still promote white supremacy.

Here's how that went:

“Here’s exactly what happens when the media and people like Tim Ryan accuse me of engaging in great replacement theory,” Vance said. “What happens is my own children — my biracial children — get attacked by scumbags online and in person, because you are so desperate for political power that you’ll accuse me, the father of three beautiful biracial babies, of engaging in racism. We are sick of it. You can believe in a border without being a racist.



“I know you’ve been in office for 20 years, Tim, and I know it’s a sweet gig, but you’re so desperate not to have a real job that you’ll slander me and slander my family,” he added.



Ryan, with an amused expression on his face, responded: “I think I struck a nerve with this guy.”

Here's that exchange:



“J.D. Vance (R) and Rep. Tim Ryan (D) clash over Ryan attacking Vance over "Great Replacement Theory": Vance: "When the media and people like Tim Ryan accuse me of engaging in 'Great Replacement Theory' ... my biracial children get attacked." Ryan: "I think I struck a nerve."” — The Recount (@The Recount) 1666051901

Keep striking nerves, Congressman. Strike them all the way through Election Day.

That loser is funny when he's mad.

[ NBC News ]

Follow Evan on Twitter right here!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?