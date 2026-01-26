Wonkette

Prometheus59650
4h

That's sad for the party.

𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐩'𝐬 𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐦 𝐆𝐎𝐏 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐭𝐚

Reacting to a Republican candidate from Minnesota who dropped out of the race and has indicated he will leave the party on Monday due to Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant siege of his state, a key Trump-aligned campaign consultant expressed dismay at the damage the president is doing to the party.

According to the Wall Street Journal, lawyer Chris Madel abandoned his bid for the GOP nomination to replace outgoing Governor Tim Walz (D-MN), stating he could not reconcile his candidacy with the administration's enforcement tactics.

Madel, who is also a lawyer representing the ICE agent who shot Renee Good, explained his decision: "I can't look my daughters in the eye and say I'm running as a Republican, when they're pulling over Hispanics and Asians because of the color of their skin and what they look like — I did not sign up for that."

Preya Samsundar of Republican strategy group K2 & Co., which assisted Trump's re-election through the Republican National Committee, warned that the continued enforcement chaos has ruined Republican viability in Minnesota.

According to the Journal, many Minnesota Republicans privately agree that Trump's policies endanger their political futures. Recent tensions intensified following Saturday's fatal shooting of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti by ICE agents.

4h

I'll just add this:

Simon Rosenberg

‪@simonwdc.bsky.social

Folks need to understand that at current rates it will take ICE 11+ years of this kind of sustained activity to remove all the undocumented immigrants in the US. That what Trump-Vance-Miller are doing is putting into place is a permanent national terror force that will last for at least a decade.

‪Scott Horton‬

@robertscotthorton.bsky.social

3h

Cathy Young: “It has become clear that Donald Trump’s mass-deportation regime cannot be sustained without a repressive state machinery that endangers the lives and tramples the rights of legal residents and citizens of the United States, just as critics had been warning.”

https://bsky.app/profile/simonwdc.bsky.social/post/3mddc6fweq22r

