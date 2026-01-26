Walz at his Saturday press conference

Instead of repeating any of the disgusting lies and depraved spin that the regime and Fox News are spinning about the execution of Alex Pretti and the other two shootings in Minnesota over the past three weeks, let’s check in with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his barnburner press conferences on Saturday and Sunday. He is saying what we all need to hear right now: they’re not going to get away with this, the murder, the coverup, the takeover, or Pam Bondi’s attempt to extort the state into letting her access to its voter rolls. Not if Minnesota can help it!

Saturday Walz stood alongside Bob Jacobson, Commissioner of Public Safety for the Department of Public Safety, and General Minkey of the Minnesota National Guard, vowing to prosecute the agents who killed Pretti, demanding once again that ICE GTFO of Minnesota, and reminding people on the streets to remain peaceful, not provoke the goons, and film them for when the blessed lock ‘em up day someday comes.

Walz’s genuine disgust and fury is a striking contrast to the robotic, rubber-faced liars we are used to hearing from. Watch the whole thing!

“I have seen the video. It is sickening. But Minnesota’s justice system will have the last word. It must have the last word. As I told the White House in no uncertain terms this morning, the state will handle it, period. [...] We will investigate this. We will not be stonewalled. [...] Minnesotans are witnessing, and we’re creating a log of evidence for the future prosecution of ICE agents and officials responsible for this.”

Again, just like the feds did with Renee Good’s murder, they frantically scrambled to thwart any state investigative efforts. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Hennepin County Attorney’s Office sued and got an injunction to prevent the federal government from destroying evidence in the case, which is wildly unprecedented. But that is how little anyone can trust the word of the federal government anymore. There’s no identification yet of any of the ICE agents involved because of how they are all masked and anonymous, other than Greg Bovino saying the shooter is an eight-year veteran of Bovino’s force with “extensive training as a range safety officer.” Observers also noticed a Texas patch on the goon’s jacket.

So, unless Kristi Noem blurts out identifying details of the shooter again like she did with Renee Good’s killer Jonathan Ross, just finding out who the agent is could be a challenge. The goons prevented local law enforcement from accessing the crime scene while they trampled all over it, then once they left, angry crowds made it impossible for the scene to be secured. But with Pretti’s killing on video from multiple angles, and the agent’s name not a mystery within the department, it might not be possible to shield the shooter forever.

Walz:

“Thank God we have video because according to DHS, these seven heroic guys took an onslaught of a battalion against them or something. It’s nonsense, people. It is nonsense and it’s lies. So my confidence is this, Minnesotans. You know who you are and you demonstrate it every single day and we damn sure know who these people are. The American public knows, and this needs to be the event that says enough. Go ahead. I’m up front.”

He doesn’t trust Donald Trump or Republicans, he said, but maybe a few Republicans will know they done fucked up. Maybe.

“Do I have any confidence Donald Trump will do the right thing? No, I don’t have a lot of confidence Donald Trump will do the right thing. I do have a lot of confidence that the majority of the American people will do the right thing, and I think there cannot be very many people across this country looking right now after all the reporting that’s been done, after everything that’s been said under the pretense that they are here about immigration reform, and quit referring to these people as law enforcement. They are not law enforcement. [..] There’s a whole lot of Republicans [who] for whatever reason cannot find their spine. But they might find the ability to know that they’re not going to win another election as long as they live unless they stand up for what’s right and stand up for the rule of law and stand up for human decency, and that’s the moment right now.”

Sunday, Walz had another presser, and some things to say about the corrupt extortion letter Pam Bondi sent to him, stomping her foot and declaring that ICE will get out of Minnesota if the state will give her access to all of the state’s voter rolls, and share the name of every person in the state getting any supplemental nutrition funds. As usual, she’s just putting the corruption and extortion right on out there for everyone to see! Why not, as all signs point to the Supreme Court Six being happy to let the state-sponsored kidnappings and murders continue.

Watch it all:

Highlights:

“You’re allowed to decide at any point that you’re not with this anymore. If you voted for this administration, heck, even if you thought Operation Metro Surge was a good idea, sounded like the thing to do a month ago, you’re still allowed to look at what’s happening here in Minnesota and say, ‘This isn’t what I voted for, and this isn’t what I want.’ ​​I ask you not to stand by idly, speak out, share what you’re seeing, and others urge others to put politics aside. We’re no longer having a political debate. We’re having a moral debate.”

Attorney General Keith Ellison was also there, and detailed how even with a judicial warrant, DHS refused to let local law enforcement investigate Pretti’s murder scene:

“The fact that anyone would ever think that an agent of the federal government might even think about doing such a thing was completely unforeseeable only a few weeks ago. But now this is what we have to do. So telling that the government thinks it would cause ‘irreparable harm’ to them if the public only knew the truth! Much worse than the harm of children not going to school, businesses being shut down, and people being shot on the street.”

He had a history lesson: the states of America predate the federal government, and the federal government is supposed to serve the states, not the other way around. He noted that if Minnesota doesn’t succeed in stopping this surge, it’s coming to everywhere else. Maine is next, and Susan Collins will have to dial up her concern to one and a half arched eyebrows. (Your reminder, Congress could shut this shit down in a day if they wanted to, or at least try. They do not!)

Ellison will be back in court today while the state asks US District Judge Kathleen Menendez to order federal law enforcement agencies to reduce the number of agents in Minnesota to the level before the surge, allowing them to continue to enforce immigration laws within a long list of proposed limits.

Meanwhile Walz has activated the Minnesota National Guard to protect the Whipple Federal Building, and they’re giving out coffee and doughnuts in bright reflective vests so people can tell who they are. Conservatives are big mad about it.

Walz also had a question for everybody in America to consider:

“What side do you want to be on? The side of an all-powerful federal government that can kill, injure, menace and kidnap its citizens off the streets, or on the side of a nurse at the VA who died bearing witness to such government?”

And some words for Bondi’s demands:

“I would just give a pro tip to the AG. There’s two million documents in the Epstein files we’re still waiting on. Go ahead and work on those.”

Yowza, yikes, YA BURNT.

Notably, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has also released a statement in response to Bondi’s extortion threats, to the tune of fuck off.

We’ll finish with these words from Walz that really bring home the stakes for those of us who aren’t in Minneapolis living it every day:

“Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank. Somebody’s going to write that story about Minnesota.”

They’re writing it right now. And now they’re even after the gun-toting white men.

Donald Trump has announced he’s sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. We’re sure that’ll calm everything down.

