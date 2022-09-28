Shambling shitpile of unethics DHS IG Joseph Cuffari found some Secret Service phones and handed them over to Congress, raising a lot more questions than are answered by his T-shirt. (NBC News)

Trump's "executive privilege" claims about January 6 all seem to have one thing in common: Nobody will say what he said to or about Mike Pence or the possible hanging thereof. (Emptywheel)

Kyrsten Sinema's shitty idea: MORE filibusters, because the Republicans can't block enough shit. — Steve Benen at MSNBC

BLARGH TERRIFYING AD!

“It's time to hold Henry McMaster and his GOP legislators accountable. Your freedom is on the ballot on November 8. Vote Them Out. https: //t.co/fDwwp1f9tn” — South Carolina Democratic Party (@South Carolina Democratic Party) 1664284057

The ads are sticking tiny knives in our empathy. A lovely and sad post in Wisconsin. (I am still all for all the negative ads about Republicans, but those have the benefit of being true .) — Garrett Bucks at The White Pages

And more Wisconsin! Democrats may be gaining ground in the country! If they do, you might have "Movement Labs" and its organizing in a whole bunch of largely rural states to thank. (The American Prospect)

This protest against Texas's social media "censorship" law is confusing, like really confusing, like doing Greg Abbott's messaging for him (I think? I don't know! It's confusing!), but that message is "Greg Abbott is a little piss baby," so ... (TechDirt)

Investors are pulling hundreds of millions of dollars out of Donald Trump's fake twitter? But why would they do such a thing? — CNBC

I had no idea giant corporations were actually paying CPAC chud Matt Schlapp to lobby for them; I thought he just did CPAC chud stuff. Anyway, after he affirmatively compared Black Lives Mattering to marching for "abortion on demand, the end of the family, no more cops, and the ending of corporate profits," some of those giant corporations fired him. And now he's out FOR REVENGGGEEEEE. (Popular Info)

Also via that same tab, a Florida state senator is suing Ron DeSantis, for some excellent reasons! (Suit)



Heyyyyyy nerrrrrrrds! It's one million words on how they finally passed all the global warming shit in the IRA (hint, it took 30 years). — The American Prospect

Movie bad guys who were totally right! Ima go with "all of them except the Joker, that was stupid incel shit." — Looper

