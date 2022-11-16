Fulton County, Georgia, judge overturns state's abortion ban, and if you like local judges yelling at the Supreme Court, it is scathing . ( Fox 5 Atlanta / decision )

Wait a minute, New York City Mayor Eric Adams lied about bail reform and crime? *Faints* — Tanag substack

And yes, in Christina Lee's case, police were there within minutes of her frantic call, only to be "unable to get in" to the apartment where she was being murdered for over an hour. I bet the Uvalde school police chief had the keys. (AMNY)

Joan Walsh has some thoughts on who is to blame for New York's mess, and there is plenty to go around. Hi Eric Adams again! — The Nation

Cuties.

“First day 💙💙💙” — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@Gisele Barreto Fetterman) 1668531911

A really deep interview with Fetterman's Rebecca Katz on how his stroke changed his campaign. — New York mag

Bad bill introduced in Texas, would criminalize any trans person performing a lip synch, clearly the greatest threat to our moral character and bodily essence. (Bill)But wait! There are many, many more! (Rolling Stone)

Were in ur Senate codifying same sex marrige. — CNN

And it's supported by ... the Mormons??!! (Salt Lake Tribune)

Okay, not codifying exactly actually. Here's what it does do, and why it matters. — Mark Joseph Stern at Slate

Fun new survey shows more idiots than ever believe in "Q" so that is neat and also great! (Vice)

Well I don't like that!

Looking back today, I can see what I missed at the time. In my case, dangerous individuals seeded the narrative that would unravel democracy. Propagandists across the web chanted “Journalist equals criminal” and “Arrest Maria Ressa” years before my first arrest; in doing so, they softened public acceptance for legal cases that later became a reality. Let me say this to you as clearly as I possibly can: This happened to me. It can happen to you.

— The Atlantic

Psst hey yall wanna do a zoom chat with Ohio's David Pepper for a post-election debrief on Friday? Zoom link registration aqui!

$20 million investment for this cool induction cooktop that has a battery so you don't have to rewire your entire kitchen for 220 volts, all the nerds are in loooooove. (TechCrunch)

Congratulations on your eight billion people, Earth! (Gleick)

Tips for eating at a restaurant alone! — Daily Meal

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Love your Wonkette? We love you too. Let's please keep us going forever, if you aren't already and if you are able!

Want to just donate once?