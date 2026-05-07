Wonkette

Wonkette

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ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
39m

Somewhat OT, I fucking love knowing the aggro, small-peened MAGA chuds who drive their monster trucks 95mph on the highway are going broke.

And it's all because of their endless stupid choices.

(Yes, I had encounters with a few during my one hour commute this morning)

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Cryny's avatar
Cryny
30m

(𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒕’𝒔 𝒘𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝑩𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝑳𝒆𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒂 𝑩𝒍𝒂𝒄𝒌𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒏 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒎𝒐𝒔𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 “𝑵𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒗𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒂𝒏𝒔” 𝒍𝒊𝒌𝒆 𝑻𝒐𝒎𝒊 𝑳𝒂𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒏 𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒖𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 𝒍𝒊𝒗𝒆.)

Missed opportunity for "Nashvillains," Evan.

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