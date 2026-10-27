Wonkette

Wonkette

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Shallow state's avatar
Shallow state
28m

First they came for Cracker Barrel and I said nothing ...

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
20m

Cheesecake Factory is the Olive Garden of Red Lobsters.

Yea, I said what I said.

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