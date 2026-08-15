This is the lovely Pratchett, courtesy of our pal Stephanie!

Happy Weekend!

My goodness, there is a dearth of holidays, interesting historical events and birthdates today. It almost kind of makes me believe in astrology. I mean, technically the Assumption of Mary is a pretty big holiday for people, but I’m not religious. Also I just learned that it is a day celebrating the day Mary (like Jesus’s mom, Mary) got vacuumed up to heaven Left Behind style, with her whole body and everything, and not, as I assumed, a day celebrating the day she assumed that she was pregnant because God had artificially inseminated her with … himself?

The two most interesting birthdays today, I swear, are Ethel Barrymore and Bobby Caldwell, a guy most famous for being a guy people are very surprised to find out was a white guy all along.

Another thing I definitely didn’t know is that Shari Lewis and Lamb Chop made some appearances on a show called Playboy After Dark … and Lewis’s hair was not the only thing that was confusingly different.

And, on the subject of interesting guest performances … here is GWAR, in an appearance on The Joan Rivers Show circa 1990. It goes well!

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