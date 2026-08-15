Today Is National Lemon Meringue Day, And That's About As Interesting As It Gets
Unless you want to celebrate the Assumption of Mary?
Happy Weekend!
My goodness, there is a dearth of holidays, interesting historical events and birthdates today. It almost kind of makes me believe in astrology. I mean, technically the Assumption of Mary is a pretty big holiday for people, but I’m not religious. Also I just learned that it is a day celebrating the day Mary (like Jesus’s mom, Mary) got vacuumed up to heaven Left Behind style, with her whole body and everything, and not, as I assumed, a day celebrating the day she assumed that she was pregnant because God had artificially inseminated her with … himself?
The two most interesting birthdays today, I swear, are Ethel Barrymore and Bobby Caldwell, a guy most famous for being a guy people are very surprised to find out was a white guy all along.
Another thing I definitely didn’t know is that Shari Lewis and Lamb Chop made some appearances on a show called Playboy After Dark … and Lewis’s hair was not the only thing that was confusingly different.
And, on the subject of interesting guest performances … here is GWAR, in an appearance on The Joan Rivers Show circa 1990. It goes well!
Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!
Or if you’d just like to donate just once …
You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch.
You can even send us paper checks to:
Wonkette
PO Box 38273
Detroit MI 48238
Talk amongst yourselves!
Happy Caturday from Harry, the king of cattitude, he gave me this face last evening. He makes me laugh.
https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-315229430?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc
BEAT THE PRESS
An open letter to the most incompetent mainstream media in American history ...
Dear Mainstream Media,
Please sit down and shut up, while I have a word with you.
Today in America, tired, desperate sailors are jumping off aircraft carriers, masked government agents armed with guns and cattle prods are murdering and caging innocent people, proverbial and real wrecking balls are battering our government offices and landmarks; our national parks are being mauled by bulldozers, our air and water is intentionally being poisoned, and our endangered wildlife is being slaughtered; life-saving vaccines are being shelved, while measles are making a comeback, science is under mass attack, wars and more wars are cropping up with no end in sight, OUR so-called Justice Department, aided and abetted by a bought-and-paid-for Radical Right Supreme Court is torching the rule of law, while protecting the very worst among us; voting rights are being assaulted right out in the open, a money-laundering operation is underway in OUR White House, bigotry and more bigotry is being heaped upon our children, and the torrent of lies coming from that White House is drowning out what is left of the truth.
Oh, and everything costs too much in America these days. EVERYTHING.
So let me stop there, while my keyboard cools, my readers wipe the sweat from their worried brows, and I ask you this:
WHY can’t you take a day off — JUST ONE STINKING DAY — from your sheer incompetence and report these things, and JUST THESE THINGS? It is absolutely staggering what the good people of America are being forced to endure on an hourly basis right now.
Are you even living in the same country we are???
We are a nation under siege by an authoritarian regime with the most powerful — albeit abused — military in the world, and it is almost impossible to see how we survive it unless everybody is clear-eyed about what we are up against.
That is your job.
How is it the most serious homegrown attack on America since the Civil War STILL isn’t grabbing every headline, every day???
Because here’s the thing, you self-important clowns, if this attack continues apace, we are done. Those are the stakes right now.
If your job is to report on the stories that most affect your readership, listeners and viewers (it is), how is it that this attack isn’t getting every bit of your attention?
What in God’s name are you talking about in your editorial meetings each day?
WHEN will you, our free press, provide the necessary situational awareness and information our citizenry so desperately needs, so that they can properly arm themselves against an authoritarian monster, who doesn't give a damn about them?
My God, it has gotten so bad, just weeks ago you were actually wining and dining the guy who wants to end you.
Do you see how terrible that looks?
https://dearlstephens.substack.com/p/beat-the-press