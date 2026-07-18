Nehi and Casey being judgmental, courtesy of our pal lotsacatsendogs!

Happy weekend!

Today, according to the website I use to find all of the weird holidays I post about here, is Strawberry Rhubarb Wine Day. Very exciting, no? Because it’s the best pie and the best flavor of anything, and who wouldn’t want to give that a try? I like wine, I like pie, so bring it the fuck on, please!

Alas, I cannot find it anywhere, even at Binny’s. They have rhubarb wine, they have strawberry wine, and I guess I could mix them, but that seems likely to turn out like when I was a teenager and my friend and I made a concoction of an unnoticeable amount of booze from every bottle my parents had. It was not good! I hope you have better luck than I have, but for now, because it’s super appropriate/inappropriate, I will give to you … summer wine.

Honestly, even if Nancy Sinatra did scam him out of his “silver spurs, a dollar and a dime,” I’m gonna say that Lee Hazlewood got the better end of the deal there.

I was gonna be fairly predictable and post the Moira Rose fruit wine commercial from Schitt’s Creek and the Orson Welles Paul Masson wine outtakes it was inspired by, but then I came upon this magic. A wine cooler commercial featuring, um, Vincent Price wearing a polar bear costume with no explanation for why he is wearing a polar bear costume.

Maybe he had too many wine coolers?

Is it green? Or is just the bottle green?

And I’ll also give you this very weird wine cooler featuring Bruce Willis and Sharon Stone.

I did not know they actually served wine coolers in bars!

Apparently Bruce Willis was like, the actual spokesperson for Seagram’s Wine Coolers, which is hilarious.

I honestly have so many questions.

As a bonus, I would like you all to partake in my most recent retail victory. So, yesterday, I was killing time in Nordstrom before my nail appointment, when what do I see but a Chloë top that looks strikingly similar to the dress I was wearing. Except the Chloë top was $2150 and my dress was about $2.50 (possibly not even!) at the pay by the pound thrift shop.

I don’t even care that my hair is insane and I’m not wearing any makeup other than mascara, or that I had to breathe in a ridiculous amount of fire air or that I got caught in a very brief-but-nearly-torrential downpour or that my nails very much did not turn out great. Because I am a WINNER and a mothefucking FASHION ICON.

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!

Or if you’d just like to donate just once …



Donate Once!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch.

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves!