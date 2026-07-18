Wonkette

Wonkette

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
2h

Ahem.

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Dave's Not Here's avatar
Dave's Not Here
4h

I had a lovely nap yesterday evening. Like, probably 90 minutes or so. I think I had gotten a little overheated earlier yesterday, and I took my better half's rather pleading suggestion to surrender, get in bed and drift off to sleepytown.

As an old person who is rather new to napping, this was Bliss. Why am I only getting this now?

When I rose from my nap, I felt like a new hooman. I heated up a great home-cooked meal out of the freezer, hung out with the Tigger Kitteh out in the night air for a spell, watched a Joanna Lumley travel show, then got a good night's sleep. So when Tigger mao-wooed from another room and woke me at 5:30, I didn't mind.

I retired last year but really have not given myself enough permission to do things like take naps when I'm tired. There has always been a part of me that's hyper-alert, and I applied that daily for sometimes 12 hours a day during my working life.

Now I am certainly slowing down, especially cognitively. I have an MRI of my noggin scheduled next week to see what, if anything, is going on up there. Meantime, I will nap more.

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