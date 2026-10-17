The late great Kinsey Milkbone, courtesy of our pal Michael!

Happy Weekend!

Today is both National Fetch Day and Sweetest Day, so do with that information what you will! I guess you’re supposed to play fetch, not say it, but I figure you can do both, and since I don’t have a dog, I will only do the latter.

This week, since I brought it up yesterday, your first present is a “testimony” from an “ex-witch” about how OCTOBER IS CHAOS. Which, you know, fair.

But also every month is chaos.

Your next present is a batshit television show from my childhood called Papa Beaver’s Storytime, that I hope (fingers crossed!) is the episode where someone exclaims “But donkeys can’t wear trousers!,” because I have been looking for that for years at this point.

Also too — I am running low on pet pics! So please send me yours with the subject line PET PICS (or I will not see it) to robyn@wonkette.com. Make sure that they are in landscape (wide not tall) and your pet can be a real celebrity! Hooray!

And last but not least, we have a Stairway to Stardom joint, with some girl who has unfortunate hair singing a medley of “Let Me Entertain You” and “You Light Up My Life,” two songs that literally no one ever would have thought to combine.

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Wonkette

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Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves!