Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
4h

Laundry is in the oven and the turkey is in the wash. Goona be a day!

Reply
Share
6 replies
Rosy red ASS's avatar
Rosy red ASS
4h

I'm out for the day. Hubs is up which means he will be out in the kitchen talking to me soon. Laters!

Reply
Share
1 reply
119 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture