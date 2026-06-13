Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Caturday Cattitude, Harry has it.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-275525964?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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GiggleSnort's avatar
GiggleSnort
43mEdited

Out cat was formerly known as The Fat Dumb One, but he's lost weight, so he's no longer fat. He has not gotten any smarter, though.

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