Happy Weekend!
Today, according to the first janky internet site that came up, is both Frugal Fun Day and National Inner Beauty Day, both of which I would have totally celebrated if I didn’t have tickets to the opera tonight, at which I am legally obligated to be extra AF. Sorry!
It is also National Frappe Day. Not sure if they’re talking Boston Frappes or Frappuccinos, but either way, it’s a nice day to suck down some liquid ice cream. Personally I prefer the Rhode Island coffee cabinet (coffee milk blended with coffee ice cream).
This week, your presence is the made-for-TV sequel to Rosemary’s Baby, titled Look What Happened To Rosemary’s Baby. Could you die? I haven’t seen it yet but Patty Duke replaces Mia Farrow in it … and Ruth Gordon, my most favorite person in all the world, reprises her role as Minnie Castevet. A wonderful opportunity for the aspiring Ruth Gordon completist … and hey! Maybe it’s actually good, who knows?
For thematic reasons, I’m also gonna give you the TV movie Bates Motel, starring Bud Cort and Lori Petty! Who knew that was ever a team-up?
I just love that these things exist.
Today We Celebrate Being Cheap And Homely!
Listen, I may be cheap, homely, and a commie, but I am NOT... What was that other thing you said?
I love the guys who are tiling my kitchen floor, but I do wish they wouldn't leave my door open. Bugs get in.
Just now, I went after a couple of wasps. I got the first one, then swatted the second so hard that the head of the flyswatter snapped clean off. Never had that happen before.
For no reason, I'm flashing to a story my father used to tell about his father (who died before I was born). Dad had attacked a fly with what sounded to my grandfather like excessive force. He said (in Greek, of course), "What are you hitting, a mule?"