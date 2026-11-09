Todd Blanche

Donald Trump’s “former” personal lawyer/personal attorney general Todd Blanche is not handling the results of the midterms very well.

On CNN’s State Of The Union, Blanche, performing for an audience of one, made his displeasure known with these Democrats who think they can just get elected and start demanding accountability.

Two more days of getting to choose whether you want to see these goons or not. Show less

On CNN, Blanche went full crybully, as if host Dana Bash was his therapist and he was trying to squeeze everything in during his televised session.

BLANCHE: Well, what we have seen over the past several days and even over the past several weeks are outright threats […] against anybody that's conservative and anybody that happens to be a Republican. They have threatened donors. They have threatened individuals who are in college and might want to work for conservative institutions or for a conservative government or for President Trump. […] And over the last several days, we have seen the rhetoric even rise up, to the point where they're already — before they're even in power, they're already talking about investigations and impeachments, with no basis, no facts, just out there running around.

Awww, did the mean Democratic politicians hurt their feelings?

It should go without saying, but Todd is lying about basically all of that. For example, he’s lying when he says somebody “threatened individuals who are in college.” He’s talking about Senator Elissa Slotkin, who absolutely did no such thing. She simply gave some sage career advice.

Bash tried to remind Blanche that Congress is a coequal branch with the ability to check the Executive. Todd disagrees, because he’s a fascist errand boy:

BASH: Yes, well, they are they are talking about investigation as part of their oversight role that is prescribed by the Constitution, which you know is very well laid out. Is that what you're concerned about?



BLANCHE: Wait. Hold on a second. Sorry.



BASH: Or you're concerned about something else?



BLANCHE: Wait, wait, wait, wait. No, no, no, no, no. They have a very unique role in oversight. I agree. Have you been listening to the rhetoric the past couple days? [T]hey're talking about going after basically every member of the Cabinet; they're talking about impeachments; they're talking about going after companies, private companies who happen to have made investments in this country over the past couple of years? That is not oversight.

If Blanche or the rest of the administration or sycophantic donors who have engaged in corruption with the Trump regime are worried about investigations, we have a legal expert on hand to give you some helpful legal advice:

BLANCHE: I welcome oversight. Oversight is exactly something they should be doing.

Sure.

When Bash pushed Blanche about his weird threats to investigate Congress for investigating the Trump regime, Blanche was short on answers that involved alleged crimes or evidence:

BASH: So are you saying that you are going to investigate them? And what you just described, is there a crime there?



BLANCHE: Well, what I just — it depends on what's said. So, yes, there could be.

Blanche bitched and moaned about incoming House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Robert Garcia telling the Trump henchmen to “lawyer up” and, again, Slotkin (rightfully) pointing out that some college graduates may not want to join a presidential administration in its post-Watergate break-in era.

Blanche also became defensive when Bash pointed out his DOJ’s less-than-stellar win/loss record:

BASH: So what Democrats argue is the record that you have so far in the Justice Department is going after some of the president's perceived enemies in court, without success, from James Comey, to Letitia James, even a former Olympian who was accused of vandalism at the Reflecting Pool, which was dismissed. So, how is the way that the DOJ is going after, unsuccessfully, the president's perceived enemies any less sort of egregious […] than what they're doing?



BLANCHE: You selectively talked about three cases over the past two years ...



BASH: Those are just examples.



BLANCHE: ... as opposed to the — as opposed to the thousands and thousands of cases this Department of Justice has brought over the past two years. There's a reason why crime is at historic lows …

Blanche trying to take credit for the low crime rates reminds us of this stellar tweet by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the night before the midterm elections, when JD Vance tried to similarly take credit for New York’s low crime rate:

Blanche’s Fox News interview was even more pathetic, if that is possible. We’re not going to summarize that one, so here is a seven-minute supercut from Aaron Rupar if you are interested:

The Trump regime’s response to having its ass handed to it in historical fashion is to descend even further into authoritarian creep status. Their only prayer is that the American people will think it’s scary.

Laugh at them instead.

Have a week.

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