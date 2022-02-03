Liz's boyfriend Alexander Vindman is suing Giuliani and Jr. and their pals for the tort of being fuckin dicks. (CNN / suit)



Liz spent an hour trying to track down Eric Trump's "lawsuit" he filed (he didn't file a lawsuit). Liz chose violence. — Against the Law

Man those Ottawa Freedom Truckers do not rock. (Ottawa Citizen / more )

More on Amanda Moore, anti-MAGA-shithead spy. — Mother Jones

How Ayanna Pressley communicates through her style, a thing I used to enjoy about Kyrsten Sinema until she started being Kyrsten Sinema.

When I first started working in politics, my inclination was to assimilate. I was often one of very few women and one of, if not the only, people of color in the room, and I tried to adopt whatever political or cultural currency would make it easiest for me to navigate these spaces. I really aged myself; I wore a lot of ascots. I wanted to be taken seriously and demonstrate that I knew the unwritten rules of the uniform. I was the queen of blazers, and I had pearls in every variation and iteration. But throughout my time serving as the first woman of color—the first Black woman—on the Boston City Council, I started to feel more emboldened. In 2011, I was decisively re-elected. I topped the ticket. I felt increasingly confident about my contributions and that my constituents were feeling seen and centered.



So I began to flex.



Pressley is bold and 47 and political and vulnerable and confident and I love everything about this piece. — Elle

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is a asshole. (Tennessee Lookout)

Tell me more about rural electric vehicle charging stations toolkits, Sec'y Pete! — Transportation.gov / toolkit

Cry time! It's Afghan refugees in Orange County, CA, 400 of the 76,000 who got out after Joe Biden finally ended the war. — OC Register

Eliza, where the devil are Andrew Sullivan's calipers! (Not actually about Andrew Sullivan, about EO Wilson and scientific racism, I just think of Andrew Sullivan when I think of calipers now, and no one can blame me.) (Science for the People)

Martini sent me this tab, it is Instagram which I usually don't fuck with but it is a very good Instagram. Toilets With Threatening Auras is real.

(Did you spy the Love Toilet? THAT IS NOT REAL, TOILETS WITH THREATENING AURAS, how will I know whom to trust anymore.)

www.youtube.com

The 110 through 11 best albums about LA and no I have no idea where 10 through 1 are, maybe they fell into the see-ee-eaa. (The LAnd Mag)

