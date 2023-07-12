We are all clear that Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville's dumb white hick manbaby protest over the Pentagon's abortion policies means that the Marine Corps doesn't have a confirmed commandant for the first time in over 150 years, yeah? That's why Coach Dumbfuck Von Dildo is out there on TV every five seconds, and those TV appearances are why he can't seem to stop defending white nationalists. Because aw shucks, white guys who love their nations are just Americans to him!

So yesterday, we had the story of Tubs two nights ago, babbling at CNN's Kaitlan Collins about how great white nationalists are, and how unfair it is to try to remove all the patriotic white nationalist Americans from the military, with the caveat that racism is of course bad. Tubs is just pretty sure that white nationalists believe lots of different things and they can't all be bad, aw shucks snort snort hee haw chuckle giggle!

Which Senator Is Complete Dumbass Who Can't Stop Defending White Nationalists? IT'S TUBS!

So yesterday ABC News's Rachel Scott came at him again, bro, and gave him yet another opportunity to say he was sorry he's been chewing on his cock this whole time and on fourth or fifth thought he'd like to amend all his throaty defenses of white nationalists.

Nope.

"If the Democrats want to say that white nationalists are racist, I'm totally against that too!" he told Scott. You know how Democrats are, always walking around saying the correct dictionary definition of terms.

And Scott was like "That's not a Democratic definition."

"Well that's your definition. My definition is racism is bad," Tuberville said.

Tubs's definition of white nationalist is that racism is bad.

Scott followed up to say that the definition of a white nationalist is someone believing "the white race is superior to all other races" and asked, "Do you believe that white nationalists are racist?"



"Yes, if that's what a racist is, yes," he said.

Good God.

But finally at the end of yesterday, Tubs managed to belch out the words "white nationalists are racists." We don't know why that was hard for him, except for maybe because Alabama Republicans in the year 2023 are still pretty much just George Wallace in various forms of drag, which would make genuine condemnations of white nationalism difficult indeed.

It might be because all day yesterday the condemnations just rolled in, and not just from Democrats like Chuck Schumer, who gave a floor speech about it. Here's what Schumer said:

"For the senator from Alabama to obscure the racist nature of white nationalism is indeed very, very dangerous," Schumer said. "His words have power and carry weight with the fringe of his constituency — just the fringe, but if that fringe listens to him, excusing ... white nationalism, he is fanning the flames of bigotry and intolerance."

Tuberville's response to Schumer's calls for him to apologize? "He needs to apologize." OK, Chuckles.

There was Republican Senate Minority Whip John Thune:

"I'm not sure exactly what he was trying to say there, but ... I would just say there's no place for white nationalism in our party and I think that's kind of full stop," Thune said, before Tuberville reversed himself.



"I just think when you're throwing around terms like that, you have to be careful and cautious," Thune said, adding, "We are not a racist country. We are not a racist party."

Yes you are, but good statement, Senator.

And then there was Mitch McConnell:

On Tuesday afternoon, at his weekly press conference, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked to weigh in on Tuberville and said, "White supremacy is simply unacceptable in the military and in our home country."

We guess it finally got too hot in the kitchen for Tuberville and he had to say those four words that have proven so painfully difficult for him to say.

So he issued the perfunctory "white nationalists are racists" statement.

Now maybe we can talk more about his anti-American pigfucker temper tantrums, fucking around with our national security by holding up the president's military nominees because WAAAAAAAAAAH THE REPUBLICAN FASCIST CHRISTIAN SHIT BABY IS UPSET ABOUT ABORTION WAAAAAAAAAAAH.

Fuckin' piece of shit.

[ ABC News ]

