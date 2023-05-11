Tommy Tuberville is the idiot former SEC football coach/current Republican senator from Alabama who officially stole the coveted Wonkette Senate's Dumbest Republican Senator title from Wisconsin's Ron Johnson when he said Russia invaded Ukraine because it is a "communist country" and therefore it needed "more farmland."

He had been trying to steal it for a while. Like when he said he couldn't comment on Marjorie Taylor Greene's extremism because of all this rough weather we've been havin'. Or when he talked about how proud he was that his daddy fought in World War II, "liberating Paris from communism and socialism." Or that time he thought the three branches of the US government are the "House, the Senate and Executive."

Tubs! He's one of the few football coaches out there who ever showed such solidarity with his players that he also apparently has a brain injury.

Also he's a white Republican from Alabama, so he says openly white supremacist shit sometimes, like when he said Democrats want reparations for "the people who do the crime." (He meant Black people.)

File this newest one under stupid and also racist. Tuberville doesn't like it when we talk about keeping white nationalists out of the military. (One that comes to mind is the one who blew those kids' heads off in Allen, Texas, who was kicked out of the military. )

He said these dumbass white supremacist things to an NPR affiliate:

“We, our military and [Defense Secretary Lloyd] Austin put out an order to stand down and all military across the country, saying we’re going to run out the White nationalists, people that don’t believe how we believe,” he told NPR affiliate WBHM . “And that’s not how we do it in this country.” [...]



In his interview with WBHM, Tuberville claimed that the military was having trouble hitting recruitment targets because “the Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the White extremists, the White nationalists, people that don’t believe in our agenda.”

Actually ?



He was asked if White nationalists should be allowed to serve in the military.



“They call them that,” he replied. “I call them Americans.”

Yeah, we bet Tubs does call them that. Donald Trump said there were good people on both sides of the Charlottesville Nazi attacks, and said last night to Kaitlan Collins on CNN that the January 6 terrorists had "love in their heart." (It's one of those lines he babbles out all the time, but Collins couldn't possibly factcheck, because it's impossible to know what he's going to say!)

Meanwhile Tubs calls white nationalists "Americans."

In the same interview, he also bitched and moaned that the liberals say “all these people that came into the Capitol were extremists, they were against the country.”

It's so hard to tell what white Republicans stand for these days.

Tuberville's office tried to clean up what Colonel Dumbfuck said:

“Sen. Tuberville’s quote that is cited shows that he was being skeptical of the notion that there are white nationalists in the military,” the statement read, “not that he believes they should be in the military. He believes the men and women in uniform are patriots. Secretary Austin seems to think otherwise, subjecting them to extremism training as his very first act in office.”

So we're back to Tommy Tuberville maybe being the stupidest senator in American history. "Skeptical of the notion that there are white nationalists in the military." Fuck off.

We have long had big problems with white supremacists and Nazis in the military, and we've really only started to scratch the surface of the extent of it. The military under Donald Trump warned of white supremacists within its ranks, and they weren't just talking about how Trump as president was technically the commander-in-chief.

There's nothing to be skeptical of, Senator.

And Tubs might be technically correct that saying we don't want white nationalists in the military might make recruiting numbers go down even more.

Couple things about that:

First of all, if Tubs is so concerned about military recruiting, then maybe the bastard shouldn't have put a hold on all military promotions because he's having a whinyass fascist white man attack, worried the Defense Department ensuring access to reproductive healthcare for service members might include abortions.

That's first of all.

But secondly, scum-of-the-earth white supremacist rodents are the absolute last people we want serving in our armed forces. They're cowards, and they are the most embarrassing citizens we have, people we certainly don't want to be showing off to the world. Plus they have a real shitty habit of using the military to get training on how to attack American citizens in their precious race war.

Yes, no matter how much Tuberville might see folks like that just as common white Alabamians of the type what elected him. They are bad people, they are a stain on this country, and they should not be allowed to go outside without facing public shame and ridicule. Obviously, they should be rejected from the military out-of-hand.

Also from the three branches of government, what are they again, Coach Tubs? The House, the Senate and the Executive?

We are just saying.

