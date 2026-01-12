Gif by Martini Glambassador!

What a week! Oh, right, it’s Monday.

Over the weekend, in response to the murder of Renee Good at the hands of DHS agent Johnathan Ross on Thursday, hundreds of protests broke out in cities all over the country, and thousands turned out on the streets in Minnesota. (AP)

And DHS agents gassed the peaceful protesters, in spite of having no law enforcement authority to do that.

Must-see video below from St. Paul, Minnesota, that follows a Door Dash delivery driver running into the home where she was delivering food perused by ICE. Watch a homeowner go from fear to furious rage as armed goons try to intimidate her into compliance while refusing to produce a warrant, as neighbors show up to film and support.

Should the government be able to shoot people in the face for free speech, with no oversight or consequences? America debates! The regime’s mouthpieces took to the airwaves over the weekend to say yes, yes, a thousand times yes! Renee Good had it coming, and ICE will shoot anybody in the face who gets mouthy with them with great enthusiasm, and anyone who objects to that is a paid protestor. Party of law and order! Unless it’s Trump supporters arriving on buses paid for by Republican groups and stomping on the heads of Capitol Police officers, of course. That is doing “free speech.”

Also in Minneapolis, DHS once again denied Congresspeople of their right and obligation to enter and conduct oversight of the surely fetid detention center there, blatantly ignoring a federal court ruling from less than a month ago that members of Congress have the right to make visits. (NPR)

And in the course of the DHS invasion of Minnesota, at least five literal Native Americans have been detained. Add them to the at least 170 US citizens who have been detained with no due process, including Dulce Consuelo Diaz Morales, a citizen and resident of Maryland who was just released after being held in ICE detention for 25 days while DHS insisted that her birth certificate and other documents were fake. (ICT / CBS)

Jeanine Pirro’s office has opened an investigation into Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell, for going over budget on building renovations. Trump would never. (New York Times)

Pete Hegseth and the Department of WAR have reportedly drawn up plans for the invasion of Greenland, and dangled them before Dear Leader in his dementia ward. Trump has also heated up his whinging that he neeeeds it, and does it even belong to Denmark, what’s 500 years? European leaders are freaking, because such a move would be the official end of NATO, for very starters. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, in Iran, more than 10,000 people have been detained and at least 538 people have been killed for illegally protesting; demonstrations against economic conditions and other grievances against the mullahs there have been going on for the past two weeks. And now Trump is threatening to bomb Iran for cracking down on protestors. In case his unleashed double standards were not clear enough! (CNN)

And the US bombed Syria some more. (ABC)

An unnamed suspect was arrested for setting fire to Mississippi’s first, largest and oldest synagogue, which has been firebombed at least twice before. (Mississippi Today / NY Times)

Colorado Governor Jared Polis now says he is looking into commuting convicted scammer Tina Peters’ sentence, because it was maybe too harsh. (Denver Post archive link)

Handy Trump Action tracker records all “actions, statements, and plans of President Trump and his administration that echo those of authoritarian regimes and may pose a threat to American democracy.” It’s counted 2,201 so far in his second term! (Trump Action Tracker)

New York Magazine has a fascinating (long) story on Mayor Mamdani’s first days. Quote to ponder from his 26-year-old campaign strategist, Morris Katz: “There is this belief that you can combat fascism and combat income inequality if you combat loneliness first.” (New York Magazine archive link)

Clear your head with this Punjabi banger that was performed at Mamdani’s inauguration!

