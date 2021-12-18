Hello and welcome to the weekend!

One really fun and normal thing about the late 80s and early 90s was that there were breakfast cereals, Saturday morning cartoons, and holiday specials based on pretty much anything that, well, existed . Even if those things were not exactly appropriate for children, like the 1991 children's "The Toxic Avengers" based, yes, on the Troma movie The Toxic Avenger .

Toxic Crusaders Cartoon Intro Opening Theme www.youtube.com

The line between advertising mascots and children's entertainment was also frequently blurred, as with The California Raisins, who were created to sell raisins but ended up being sold as toys, selling their own albums, having their own cartoon on Saturday mornings and doing several specials, including an appearance on a Christmas special called A Claymation Christmas Special , in which they sang Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer. Or, rather, The Temptations sang Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and they ... lip synched, I guess.

Happy holidays, here it is!

Claymation Christmas - California Raisins - Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer youtu.be

And here are your top ten Wonkette posts of the week!

10. Prosecutors Found The Florida Vote Frauders, And You'll Never Guess Who It Was!

9. Mark Meadows Aims To Shoot Self In D*ck, Takes Out Half Of Fox News In The Process

8. Welcome to Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Tom And Jerry!

7. Ben Shapiro's Sister Shames 64-Year-Old Nancy Reagan For Not Being As Hot As Madonna

6. Coronavirus Roundup: One Year Since Vaccines Available In USA, And ... Hoo Boy

5. James O'Keefe A Very Ethical Boy Who Didn't Even Publish That Stolen Diary He Paid For!

4. Federalist Nails Adam Schiff For High Crimes Against Jim Jordan And Alexander Hamilton

3. President Biden Tells Kellogg's It's Not G-R-R-REAT To Replace Striking Workers With Scabs

2. Alex Jones Pretty Sure Joe Biden Dropped Tornado Nukes On Kentucky

1. HAPPY CHRISTMAS WAR IS OVER

