Wait a minute, that's no clickbait, that's a real story that we will read! Here's your best trans states for 2023, from Erin in the Morning!

A stupid-ass essay by Katrina Vandenheuvel about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being the voice of "sanity" or something on Ukraine. Oh, Katrina. (The Nation)

Yiiikes this 2021 Gawker (RIP) (again) interview with RFK Jr., what a nightmare.

Well of course they're going after minority scholarships now, the Supreme Court basically just told them to. (MSNBC)

Jeff Tiedrich's Supreme Court: Because fuck you, that's why.

Pack the (state) courts. We've lost the Supreme Court for a generation, but there's a lot of rights we can secure at the state level. And how! — New York mag

Michigan just approved millions in funding for poor people's public defenders, and the prosecutors are piiiiiissssssed! Lol. (Detroit Free Press)

Everything David Neiwert says here, excerpted from The Age of Insurrection (Wonkette cut link!),about how the militias/Proud Boys/Nazis et al. are bringing back a glorious fascism. (Daily Beast)

A granular look into just one "consultant" contract at just one school district shows what the Christian Nationalist creeps are up to. "Educating your children" isn't it. — Popular Info

Tony Evers, governor of Wisconsin, on the other hand, just educated your children for the next 400 years, with a line-item veto that changed 2024-2025 to "2425." Sorry, gerrymandered Wisconsin Lege, you played yourselves. (Journal Sentinel)

One thing they taught us in journalism school was to always have your notebook, for ideas, so you'd never be caught talking to an editor without a pitch. Well there I was in the LA Weekly offices in 1995, just out of college, hoping they needed help on the copy desk. Instead, the editor asked what I could pitch her. I took out my dumb notebook, shuffled through it, and with a single drop of sweat rolling down my mortified face, read, "Ketchup: Why?" She thanked me for my time, and we were both happy when I fled. Nine years later, Malcolm Gladwell came out with this masterpiece in the New Yorker, the only thing of his I've read that didn't immediately make me note every weird jump of logic he'd just committed (while still going online to order his next one). I bet that editor remembered me then.

Hmmm, it seems as if Sartre in his essay on Jews and antisemitism really fucked the dog! — Noah Berlatsky

What's up with American traffic deaths? (And, unanswered in the post, what is up with that chart in the middle showing they fell by 50 percent in 2010 before shooting back up again?) (Better Cities)

Cherry chocolate yogurt bites, I will eat you right up. (Farm Star Living)

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, the following link gives us a small cut.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

And don't forget to keep Wonkette going forever! We love you.

Want to just donate once?