Boy, Hitler-loving Clarence Thomas billionaire pal Harlan Crow sure does have a lot of (paid) defenders. (Jamison Foser substack) Yes, I know there was further news about his incorrect filings, and the fact that he was still reporting income using his wife's old LLC name instead of the current slightly different one does not strike me as terribly important, but also he's terrible and shady and corrupt so whatever I guess.

bUt hUnTEr bIdeN cHiNa! CREW adds up how much Trump took in from foreign sources while he was president, IS 160 MILLION A LOT?

Glenn Greenwald is not a "left-contrarian," he is not a "left" anything. But the further point that LOLLLLLLL of course Trump is not being beset by pro-war forces for his dovish policies is correct. — Zack Beauchamp at Vox

Marcy (the absolute expert on leak dumps) explains what we know about the asshole who leaked to his Discord teen pals for clout, and how he differs from (and compares to!) the other famous nihilists and leakers, if it even matters. (Emptywheel)

Josh Marshall asks why the mainstream media can't just call him a rightwing extremist, and why "patriot" confuses them so. — TPM share link

Yes, far-Right extremists are attacking the power grid, just as we've all been supposing. (Talking Points Memo)

A Black teenage boy knocked on the wrong door picking up his brothers from their friend's. (Kansas City Defender)



America.

“This black teen boy went to pick up his sibling but accidentally went to the wrong house, the owner of the home shot the kid in the head, then shot him again once he was down. The neighbors won't speak, they "take care of each other"” — 🥀_Imposter_🥀 (@🥀_Imposter_🥀) 1681578239

"Woke Bob Hope" was not on my bingo card, but The Nation says yup, he was for gun control and being nice to gay people, so all his conservative friends (like Ronald Reagan, who did a bit of gun control himself) canceled him.

US child population at a record low. As a member of Gen X, the worst generation, thoughts and prayers. Being a tiny generation sux. (Detroit Free Press)

I can't even deal with this Washington Post story on Iowa's Republican supermajority Lege votes to reduce food for hungry families. Maybe you can! (Gift link)Sweet, Kevin McCarthy wants to do the same thing nationally, what a swell fella. (Politico)

Oh sure yeah, Texas Senate passes bill giving secretary of state the authority to seize local elections upside down smile emoji. (Democracy Docket)

How long will my cut magnolia branches last in water? About a week! Also, can whiten my skin. (Do not want to whiten my skin.) (Essential Garden Guide)

A fun read on wildly successful young romance novelist Emily Henry. Includes the term "female rake," which is exactly the heroine of the romance novel of which I wrote one (1) chapter, 16 years ago. — New York mag

Ughhhhh, fuck you Last Tango in Paris,ughhhhhh. (New Yorker)

Oh my gosh baked apple roses, you are so pretty! SHYYYY, IMA NEED SOME RAMEKINS. — All Recipes

Top coastal beauty spots in Britain! — Britain Magazine

