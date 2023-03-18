Hello!

Since this is St. Patrick's Day week, your present this week is a video of Irish singer Christy Moore singing a song about how he hates politicians.

Christy Moore - Lingo Politico (I Hate Politicians) www.youtube.com

And, as a bonus, here he is singing one of my favorite murder ballads, "The Well Below The Valley," which is a variation of of "The Maid And The Palmer" (Child 21). I actually first heard the song in the opening sequence of The Magdalene Sisters , which I recently found out is finally streaming (I've truly checked every few months for years). If you haven't seen it, you absolutely should but only when you are free to ugly cry.





Christy Moore "Well Below The Valley" www.youtube.com



I had a few paragraphs explaining why this song is so deeply, deeply fucked, and then thought better of it because it's probably way the hell too dark for a Saturday morning. However, I do have an old Twitter thread on this and other infanticide-based murder ballads, should you care to read it.

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

