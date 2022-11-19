Good morning!

I have a very exciting present for you this week, from r/ObscureMedia. It is a 2003 Pier 1 Imports training video ... rap. Apparently there was just a whole period in history in which all corporate training videos had to involve a terrible rap song. I am a little disappointed, however, that it is not a rap explaining the difference between wicker and rattan, because I would be here for that.

Pier 1 VHS Tape Training Video 2001 - Video youtu.be

Sadly, there are no more Pier 1 stores (though they are online), and I never got to have one of those round and very uncomfortable rattan chairs I wanted so badly as a teenager. You know the ones. But thankfully we have Cost Plus World Market to fill the void. And they actually also have those chairs.

Anyway — here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Dejected Conservative Compares Republicans To 'Battered Wives'

9. Racist Texas Teacher Pretty Sure He's Just Saying What Everyone Else Is Thinking

8. Dems Keep Control Of The Senate And Republicans Are ... In Disarray?

7. Bonjour Quebec Cite! Voulez Vous Fete Avec Moi, Wonkette?

6. Wonkette Weekly Live Chat: All Girls Revue II

5. Welcome to Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Clover Club!

4. Sean Hannity Knows What He'd Do If He Was Poland, He'd Be Like BAM! BAM! And Russia'd Be Like OH SH*T, YO!

3. Joe Biden Wants You To Grab Some Heavy Equipment And Get To Work! It's Infrastructure Year!

2. Elon Musk Will Solve Twitter By Selling YOU, YES, YOU A Rocket Ship

1. AOC Won't Even Even Try On Lovely Hair Shirt Chris Wallace Bought For Her

