Happy Weekend!

As you likely know, Angela Lansbury (my queen, as many of you may know) passed away this week. I have been in mourning and watching many episodes of Murder, She Wrote, which is actually what I do when I have anxiety anyway.

So guess what YOU'RE getting?

Mame - Bosom Buddies - Angela Lansbury and Bea Arthur www.youtube.com

Gypsy - Everything's Coming Up Roses - Angela Lansbury www.youtube.com

Sweeney Todd - The Worst Pies in London www.youtube.com

I should not have gone and listened to this next one because now I am in fact actually crying.



Angela Lansbury - Not While Im Around, 2002 youtu.be

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Grandma Loves Overpaying For Prescription Drugs? The GOP's Got Her Covered!

9. Trumpland Lawyer Christina Bobb Gets Chatty With Uncle Merrick

8. Wonkette Weekend Chat With Marco Rubio’s New BFF, Lil Miss Hot Mess

7. Yes, LA Mayor Hopeful Rick Caruso, You Are A White Guy

6. Eddie Izzard Putting Flag In Running For UK Congress!

5. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Discovers That Being An A-hole Can Be Bad For Your Electoral Prospects

4. Candace Owens So Mad Kanye Can't Even Threaten 'JEWISH PEOPLE' Without Being Called Antisemitic

3. Everything Republicans Are Mad About Is Entirely Imaginary

2. Wonkette, The World's Last Website!

1. January 6 Select Committee: THE FINAL CHAPTER

Did reading these stories give you a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, you can join our Patreon, or buy our merch, or do your Amazon shopping through our link.

You can even send us paper checks to

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

OR use this handy widget below! Just click the amount you want to donate, click one-time or monthly, and then be sure to click "Paypal" if you are Paypal or "Stripe" if you don't have Paypal, or your money will not go through!

Want to just donate once?