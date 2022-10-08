Hello and happy weekend!

As you may have heard, stand-up comic/Love Goddess Judy Tenuta passed away yesterday at the age of 72 from stage 4 ovarian cancer — so this week, I'm going to gift you all a clip from an HBO stand-up special she appeared in, and which I watched approximately 85,000 times as a kid, since it was on Comedy Central all the time.

It is not always easy for one so incredibly beautiful and fashionable and yet so very modest and humble to make their way in life as a professionally hilarious person, which is perhaps why Tenuta has been such an inspiration to me over the years.

10. Watch Republican Hero Glenn Youngkin Call Out Trump's Vicious Racism ... LOL, Just Kidding!

9. Let's Check In On Ron DeSantis's Heroic Hurricane Ian Response

8. Trump Begs Clarence Thomas To Restore Transparency To Review Of, Um, Secret Docs He Stole From Government

7. Tucker So Mad Joe Biden Forced Russia Into Nuclear War We're Having Right Now

6. Iowa GOP Gov Kim Reynolds' Racist Ad Is The Worst Thing You'll See For The Next Few Minutes!

5. Texas Good Ole Boys Shoot Two Migrants, Killing One, Winning Big But Unspoken MAGA Love

4. Texas AG Ken Paxton Lied His Ass Off To Judge In Abortion Subpoenas And Now AG Ken Paxton Ain't Got No Ass!

3. Wonkette, The World's Last Website!

2. 'Mark Of The Beast' Worries Making Some Republicans Unsure About Voter ID

1. They Had Tears In Their Eyes And They Said 'Sir, Sir! Everybody Is Saying You Have The Best Words.'

