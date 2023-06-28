"Mollycoddle" is a good word that should feature more prominently in all our lexicons. And drag performer Trixie Mattel, who won season three of "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars," perfectly deployed the word in an interview with "Good Morning America" from the GLAAD Media Awards that's currently all over Twitter.

"This whole country mollycoddles Christians, and I'm fuckin' tired of it," is what she said.

She was talking about how right-wing fundamentalist Christian assholes are using drag queens for their demonization du jour , and said you can't even fight back with data because "this isn't a group of people who care about data." But most importantly, she said she was in the tub at her hotel and decided to do that thing we often do at Wonkette, where we JUST CHECK to see if the internet is harboring stories of a secret epidemic of drag queens abusing or grooming children that we don't know about. But each and every time, what do we find? That fundamentalist Christians are the people grooming and abusing children!

"There's no drag queens being arrested for the sexual assault of children, that doesn't happen. Do you know where that happens? The church. OK? That's where. This whole country mollycoddles Christians and I'm fuckin' tired of it. Tired of it."

Anti-Drag Laws Spreading Like Kudzu, So Here Are THIS WEEK'S Stories About Straight Christians Abusing Kids

Are drag queens trying to take anyone's rights away? Lord no. "I just want to live. I just want to get drunk, is that too much?" she asked.

The mollycoddling isn't limited to the rest of the country being forced to pretend white fascist Christians' Nazi crusade against LGBTQ+ people is one valid side of a two-sided issue. It really is that these piece of shit bastards aren't forced to confront each and every day that if a kid is going to be sexually abused or raped in America, it's extremely likely that it's going to happen in the shadow of a cross, and the perpetrator will be a trusted pastor, priest, or youth group leader.

In a way, we think the grooming (yes grooming ) that fundamentalist Christians do is designed to preserve their status quo, which allows some of these "Father Knows Best" pastors, priests, and youth group leaders to preserve power over the children within their grasp while their congregations and society look the other way.

So in that spirit, it's time for us to look through the headlines for just the past week and find all the stories of trusted pastors, priests and youth group leaders sexually abusing kids. Let's see how many we find! As usual, many thanks to JoeMyGod for so meticulously aggregating these stories.

Local pastor Ronnie Killingsworth indicted on multiple child sex crimes (Wichita Falls, Texas)

Embattled Tennessee bishop resigns after priest complaints, abuse-related lawsuits

Former Bishop Luers teacher charged with child seduction (Catholic school teacher, Fort Wayne, Indiana)

Former Plover youth pastor reaches plea deal in child sexual assault case (That's in Wisconsin.)

Former West Penn Twp. pastor charged with indecent assault of three girls from 2007-12

Northeast Ohio pastor pleads guilty to child sex charges

Former Clackamas pastor sentenced to 160 months for sex abuse (That's Oregon, and it was seven young girls.)

As usual we only went back seven days.

Also seven days ago Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill banning drag shows.

You know, in case you wonder why we have nothing but contempt for these lunatic fascist Republicans. That's why.

OPEN THREAD.

