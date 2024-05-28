Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Wonker Crystal replied to Dok’s Stupidest Memorial Day Ad He’d Ever Seen with a stupider one:

“This is not a GOP cuckolding convention.” Are you … are you sure? (By the way, chair Ms. McArdle they’re yelling to vacate is Angela, not Megan, so that’s disappointing.)

And ever so much more, from Jeff Tiedrich.

Roy Edroso was there behind the scenes. (Edroso)

How Republicans honor The Troops: Poorly. (Tiedrich again)

Oh jeez. Texas Republicans want to make it so you can’t win statewide unless you win a majority of the *land*. (Kevin Kruse)

Russia if you’re listening: Trump uses one of his stupid fake tweets to suggest to Putin that he hold onto the WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich until after Trump’s elected again, just like Reagan did with the Iranian mullahs. (New York mag)

Trump lawyers have asked Judge Aileen Cannon to dismiss the whole “stolen nuclear secrets” case because it can’t hurt to ask! (Our Liz and Andrew Torrez at Law and Chaos)

This is great. Enjoy!

Whole segment aqui.

Send this post to everyone! It’s free! Share

Whoooops, the Washington Post knew about the (first) insurrection flag three years ago, like, while it was still hanging during the literal inauguration, whoooooops. (Chris Geidner at Law Dork)

People glooming out about “the economy” and thinking we’re literally in a recession when three-quarters say their finances are okay or comfortable isn’t just making me crazy. It’s making economist Claudia Sahm crazy too! (SAHM)

Oh lord, this is so awful. Maybe 2000 people, maybe 4000, buried alive in massive landslide in Papua, New Guinea. (Reuters)

Probably don’t even read this one honestly. The psychological torture of a suspect in his father’s murder — which they kept up after finding out his dad had just taken the train to his daughter’s house and was very much alive. (San Bernardino Sun)

I guess it’s time to watch season two of The Jinx! (LA Times)

Your friend Sara Benincasa on Judi Dench. No, she didn’t die, she’s just got what sounds like a wonderful new audiobook out. (Wonkette commission link although if I recall correctly we don’t get a commission on audiobooks, who can even say!) (Saratonin)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published An Ad, If You Can Keep It We are partnered with Martie, which focuses on keeping overstock out of landfills, and SNACKS! If you purchase through our link, we get a honkin’ commission. This was an ad!

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, using this link gives us a small commission on everything you buy until you check out (unless you close the tab first, obviously).

This is for GIVE US MONEY.