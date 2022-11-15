He's going to do it.

Despite the fact that he's just been shown in grand fashion that he's the most detestable loser alive, the most unwanted, unloved man in human history, despite how everything he touched in last week's midterms turned to actual flaming dogshit, he's going to do it. Perhaps he's not doing it despite those things, but because of them, because his defective soul requires him to try to fill the void, to trick him into thinking he has value.

He is also perhaps stupid enough to think that if he is an officially declared candidate for president, Attorney General Merrick Garland can't/won't indict him for stealing state secrets and lying about it, in order to do God knows what kind of traitor shit with them. He would be mistaken, but the Washington Post suggests this kind of stupidity is part of his thinking.

Two Good Posts Sh*tting On Electoral Kiss-Of-Death Loser Donald Trump Deserve Another!

Trump Says He Magically Transformed Government Docs Into Personal Records By Stealing Them. So, We're Cool?

So yes, Donald Trump is announcing his intention to lose the 2024 election tonight, supposedly. He's at rock bottom, so why not pull out a jackhammer and see if those itty bitty hands can hold it steady.

He's been on his social media site today trying to drum up excitement.

“Trump reposts Ron DeSantis ad praising him to Truth Social.” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1668523213

Oh, pathetic. But we're making popcorn to watch those two incinerate each other just the same.

As Axios reports, Trump doing this tonight was actually a compromise. He wanted to ruin the midterm elections for his own side more than he already did, by announcing the night before on November 7. He really wanted credit for whatever happened the next day. We'd say he's gotten it.

In the ensuing days he's continued to ramp up his war on Ron DeSantis and managed to invoke anti-Asian racism in attacking Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is not Asian. He's also attacking Black Republican Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears for insufficiently kissing his ring.

Why does he have to do it tonight, instead of waiting until after the Georgia runoffs? (Lotta Republicans talking right now about how Trump could very well be about to help tank Georgia runoff elections for them two election cycles in a row.)

"For some reason it's just stuck in his head that he's got to do this," said [a] source close to Trump. "And he can't be talked out it."

Just stuck in his head. You know how that poor brain of his works. Person. Woman. Man. Camera. Lose more Senate seats for Republicans because you're upset nobody is calling you "sir."

TELL US AGAIN, TRUMP. TELL US ABOUT YOUR PERFECT DEMENTIA TEST. TELL US.

Everybody's just really excited about Trump announcing. Mike Pompeo got on Hugh Hewitt today (well not ON him, we mean his show) and said of Trump:

“We need more seriousness,” Pompeo said. “We need less noise. We need steady hands. We need leaders that are looking forward, not staring in the rearview mirror claiming victimhood."

So that's a no. (Pompeo might run for president, isn't that adorable?)

The Wall Street Journal editorial board bemoaned Trump "barreling ahead" with his stupid announcement, and said that "[t]he irony is that more Democrats than Republicans will be elated because they see him as the easiest candidate to beat one more time." They noted how voters rejected Trump in 2022, 2020 and 2018. We'd add 2016, since Hillary Clinton beat the shit out of him in the popular vote and he likely only got his Electoral College squeaker because of Russia, Russia, Russia.

The wingnut Club for Growth, which used to love Trump very much, released a poll yesterday what says Ron DeSantis kicks Trump's voluptuous ass from here to kingdom come in pretty much every primary state that matters. It notes how badly Trump loses in Georgia, and the group's president David McIntosh pointedly suggests it might be good if Trump were to STFU until after that Senate runoff election.

Charlie Sykes notes at The Bulwark that of course the Club for Growth has an agenda here, but its poll ain't far off from other polls that show Trump to be a Loser-To-DeSantis-er. For what it's worth, Axios has chatter that this is great for DeSantis because it lets Trump be in "a race against himself for the next six months," while DeSantis stays out of the muck.

Hey, speaking of:

“DeSantis responds to Trump's criticism of him: "One of the things I've learned in this job is when you're leading, when you're getting things done, you take incoming fire...I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night."” — TheBlaze (@TheBlaze) 1668532466

Yep.

But the real kicker, the one that will make you laugh your entire ass off, YOU WILL DIE, is this from Lindsey Graham, who for the last several years has literally lived inside Donald Trump's grundle folds, even when Graham is pretending not to love Trump anymore:

Even his staunchest allies declined to offer an endorsement on Monday. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who has stood with Trump through thick and thin since his onetime rival became president, said “let’s see what he says … I’ll tell you after Georgia.”

That entire article is great, it is big famous Republicans saying unkind things about Trump, both on and off the record, and saying Ron DeSantis has a real neat penis, and all kinds of other stuff Trump would hate. (Nobody said Ron DeSantis has a "real neat penis.")

So that's all fun. The Washington Post has some more if you need more.

But of course, this is all part of Trump's narcissistic game. He is willing to destroy literally anything to get what he wants, even the Republican Party, and obviously, even the country, as we saw when he sicced his terrorists on the Capitol January 6. As Sykes argues in a piece today, the GOP will at least try not to destroy itself to destroy Trump. In other words, "Republicans now know that they cannot win with Trump; but they also know that if he torches everything in sight, they can’t win without him either."

Hey let's check in with Fox News.

“Trump isn't gonna make it to his announcement tonight if he's watching Fox today. He's gonna lose it.” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1668524958

Thoughts and a whole bunch of prayers for everyone involved here.

