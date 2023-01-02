Ever since the "red wave" failed to materialize in November's election — with many of the candidates endorsed by Donald Trump failing rather miserably — Trump himself has been trying to figure out a way to reframe the loss as having nothing to do with him. And in his first Truth Social missive of the year, he decided to blame ... abortion.

As you may recall, Trump's primary appeal for Republican voters who at least claimed to be put off by his demeanor and behavior was his promise to appoint judges to the Supreme Court who would outlaw abortion; that he wanted to see those who get abortions put in prison; that he very clearly opposed exceptions for life of the mother, as the only abortions he ever seemed to talk about were the late-in-term pregnancy terminations meant to save the mother's life.

We would hardly disagree that abortion was one of the main reasons Republicans did so poorly, but if anyone is to blame for that, it's Trump himself.

He wrote:

It wasn’t my fault that the Republicans didn’t live up to expectations in the MidTerms. I was 233-20! It was the “abortion issue,” poorly handled by many Republicans, especially those that firmly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother, that lost large numbers of Voters. Also, the people that pushed so hard, for decades, against abortion, got their wish from the U.S. Supreme Court, & just plain disappeared, not to be seen again. Plus, Mitch stupid $

Those people didn't disappear, they are loud as ever and are now going after IVF and contraception. They are the Republicans who ran for office on "no exceptions." They are the people who cheered the Republicans who ran for office on "no exceptions" and voted for them in the primaries.

Eighty-five percent of voters think that abortion should be legal in some or all circumstances. Not to mention the fact that many of those who would be thrilled to see abortion be made illegal for other people still don't want it to be illegal for their own selves. Seventy percent of those who have abortions are Christian. People who oppose abortion have abortions all the damn time.

Trump should be more understanding about this than anyone, given that he only suddenly decided he was so very deeply opposed to abortion when he decided to run for office as a Republican. He's the one who got his wish granted. He wanted to appoint people to the Supreme Court who would overturn Roe and that is exactly what they did.

The laws on the books in many states banning abortion without exception were there all along and while Trump may not have known that, that information was readily available should he have cared to look. Republican legislators were never shy about wanting to ban abortion with no exceptions. They just were not allowed to do that before Trump appointed a bunch of lunatics to the Supreme Court. They were able to get elected because a lot of people liked the idea of electing people who would do such a thing so long as they had the reassurance that they would never be able to actually do it.



There are also a whole lot of anti-choice people who were single issue voters who, now that they got their special wish, didn't feel compelled to vote for other reasons or even to vote Republican.



The "abortion issue" is absolutely his fault, because if it were not for him appointing Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, it wouldn't have been the issue it turned out to be. It's just one of the myriad ways people do not want what he's selling.



