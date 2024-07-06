Your average Wonkette reader is aware that the Republican position on abortion (NO ABORTIONS EVER SHUT UP SHUT UP SHUT UP BABY-KILLER) is galactically unpopular all across America. Your average Wonkette reader knows this because a) they are well-informed, and b) they are not a bunch of fucking idiots.

You know who is not well-informed and is a fucking idiot? Donald Trump. And yet, if The Washington Post is correct, even he knows the NO ABORTIONS EVER SHUT UP position is unpopular with the majority of Americans. Which is why his staff is trying to modify the language of the abortion plank in the party platform ahead of the Republican National Convention kicking off a week from Monday.

Unfortunately for the staff, they are running smack into the evangelicals who have supported Trump in order to get rid of abortion and are none too happy with what they see as him equivocating. Probably should have thought of that before they hopped into bed with a lifelong conman who would lie about the color of the sky just to see if his disciples turn it into gospel, but spilt milk and whatnot.

The new language in the platform would abandon the GOP’s call to extend personhood to fetuses by amending the Constitution. The party has been hollering about doing this for decades, and the fact that the idea remains unpopular with the public — and more specifically, with swing state voters — is not going to give them pause.

Come, let us read the Washington Post together and wallow in the schadenfreude, which has been in short supply in recent days:

The escalating behind-the-scenes disagreement over the abortion language has become so tense and acrimonious in recent weeks that some social conservative leaders have issued public warnings of a coming split within Trump’s coalition. […] Trump advisers, in turn, have been angered by the public pressure from antiabortion activists

Had Trump’s staff never met antiabortion activists before now? They have bombed clinics and shot doctors to stop abortion. They are not exactly shy about publicly expressing opinions.

Trump allies have argued that letting states decide their own abortion limitations helps the former president seem more moderate on the issue.

Trump appearing more moderate is not something the antis care about. They figure they have the momentum and six Supreme Court justices who will buy whatever they are selling, so why be modest?

Trump has been repeating his claim that “everyone” wanted to send the issue of abortion back to the states. This is of course horseshit, which we know, and you know, and anyone with more intellectual candlepower than a zucchini knows. Maybe the GOP should run a zucchini instead of Donald Trump and see if anyone notices the difference.

They argue that a constitutional amendment on abortion — a feature of the GOP platform since the 1980s — can be seen as a state issue, since any amendment would ultimately need to be ratified by at least 38 of the 50 states. They also say that Trump’s recent statements on abortion fail to address the abortions performed in more liberal states that allow the procedure with relatively few limitations.

Man, the ads for Democrats practically write themselves on this issue. That does not mean the Democrats will then shoot and edit and put those ads on the air, possibly because they are going to be too busy hitting each other in the face with shovels over whether Joe Biden should keep running or not. But the ads are right there.

At least we are consoled knowing Americans aren’t going to care what the platform says; they are going to care about how many women they may know who are now being forced to carry unwanted pregnancies or begging doctors for emergency abortions before their uteruses rupture because of the GOP’s unwielding stance.

Considering how much they suck as both political operatives and human beings, we have to give the Trump campaign a smidge of credit here. Between this abortion question and, as Marcie noted, Donald throwing Project 2025 under the bus on Friday, it seems the people running this shit show recognize just how unpopular their policies are with the public. So they are trying to distance themselves, at least publicly, from the harder right elements of those policies. We honestly didn’t think they had that much self-awareness.

[WaPo]

