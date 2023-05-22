Well, this must be a blow to Donald Trump's already deficient self-esteem. It appears that the mere existence of Trump — likely the most hated, mockable and unpopular man alive in the world today — is now encouraging Republican candidates not to run for office. To be clear, this is isn't about other Republican losers running for president. We're not talking about potential opponents to Trump. We're talking about people running for senator or dogcatcher or official state fluffer, who don't want to be on the same ballot as Trump, because he's a loser who will drag them down.

We guess that's what happens after a few cycles when you watch Trump just lose and lose and lose again, for himself and for the candidates he stains with his endorsement.

Politico reports on the case of Joe O'Dea, who ran for Senate in Colorado and lost in 2022. Trump didn't endorse that guy. In fact, he actively trashed him, and O'Dea tried to avoid being associated with Trump. But Colorado is a blue state, and being cozy with Trump probably would just have made him lose harder. Now he's not entirely sure he wants to run for Congress in 2024 with Trump at the top of the ballot. Maybe.

And apparently that's just kind of the situation right now.

Politico also mentions David McCormick in Pennsylvania, who prominent Republicans want to run for the Senate there, saying according to their sources, the question of Trump on the ballot is part of his "calculus."

The current GOP presidential primary, and Trump’s early dominance, has spooked some potential down-ballot candidates, according to a dozen recruiters, operatives and congressional hopefuls who were granted anonymity to speak candidly with POLITICO about the recruitment process.

We can talk another time about whether the raw magnetism of Ron DeSantis at the top of the ticket would change down-ballot races. And by "another time" we mean "another year" because we are pretty sure it won't matter unless Trump has recently been sentenced to prison. (By the way, Ty Cobb, the guy with the mustache who used to be a lawyer in the Trump administration, thinks Trump is going to go to prison in the stolen classified docs case, we mean BOXES HOAX. )

Many of their prospective recruits are wary of running alongside Trump, who dominates the spotlight, repels crucial independent voters and forces his fellow Republicans to answer for his unpredictable statements. It’s a dynamic that candidates don’t relish, and it has only come into sharper focus since Trump’s CNN town hall, when he spent 70 minutes on primetime television this month unleashing a torrent of incendiary remarks.

We are not overflowing with sympathy for these people, since you pretty much have to be a fascist lunatic to be viable as a Republican candidate these days.

Trump’s resurgence has notably chilled recruitment across the country. And because only a handful of seats separate both parties in the House and Senate, any one flop could narrow the path to majority.

Remember how Mitch McConnell kept making Trump mad last cycle, talking about poor "candidate quality" losing them the midterms? Based on his statements lately, we do not think he has changed his assessment. (Speaking of, guess who's probably about to announce his own Senate candidacy in Pennsylvania?)

“Some people have asked me, ‘Should I run next year?’ If you’re in a swing district, I said, ‘No,’” said former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.), who lost her suburban district in 2018 during a Trump-fueled Democratic wave. “If he’s going to be the nominee, you are better to wait and run after he washes out. Because you won’t have a prayer of winning.”

LOL.

Trump’s campaign firmly pushed back on the idea he might be a drag on candidates.

LMAO don't give a fuck.

A quote from another mean hater!

“If they think President Trump’s going to be the nominee, they fear it’s going to be a bad year in 2024,” said Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), who predicted that if any other possible GOP presidential contender won the nomination the party could hold the House and take back the Senate. “But I fear that the one way that we’re going to shoot ourselves in both feet is if we have number 45 running at the top of our ticket.”

To be clear, there are strategists quoted in the article who predict, based on their calculations, that in some places Trump could help. But if we're betting, we're betting Trump is a loser, for himself and for everyone else.

In summary and in conclusion, here is Republican Senator Bill Cassidy from Louisiana saying Trump is probably not capable of winning a general election:

““I don’t think Trump can win a general election” Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy (LA) weighs in on former President Trump’s chances in 2024. #CNNSOTU @CNNSotu” — CNN (@CNN) 1684676658

[ Politico ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.



I would like a BlueSky invite.

I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?