The New York Knicks last played in the NBA Finals in 1999. They last won the NBA Finals in 1973. By the nature of simply playing in New York City, they are one of the most visible and popular teams in the league. Their fans are legion and passionate. The team’s current run to the Finals has those same long-suffering fans in a frenzy. Having won the first two games of the series over the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, the excitement for Game 3, the first NBA Finals game in the city in 27 years and a major step towards what the team and fans hope will lead to a series sweep they can celebrate on the floor of longtime home Madison Square Garden, is almost indescribable.

This is the Red Sox winning it all in 2004. The White Sox winning it all in 2005. The Cubs winning it all in 2016. The Buffalo Bills winning the Super Bowl, should that ever happen. We’re talking a huge and cathartic moment for a fanbase that, having suffered through disappointment after disappointment for decades, is on the verge of seeing its loyalty and devotion rewarded.

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Leave it to Donald Trump to fuck all that up.

The nation’s giant baby president will be attending Game 3 in New York on Monday night at the invitation of Knicks owner James Dolan (about whom the less said, the better). And Trump’s attendance is making life miserable for so many: Knicks fans, Spurs fans, commuters (particularly those who travel through Penn Station), anyone who hates traffic or has any reason for walking down 7th or 8th Avenue between 30th and 35th Streets on Monday evening ...

The booing inside MSG is going to be spectacular. Trump gets booed at every sporting event he attends. He was already likely to get booed especially hard, given how much New Yorkers loathe him. Oh, how they loathe him. We’re talking about galactic levels of loathing that might burn on past the heat death of the universe.

But combine that loathing with the incredible inconveniences and watch party cancellations that actual fans will now endure to accommodate his security requirements, and you have the makings of soul-destroying levels of booing getting hurled around the arena. There will also likely be some very creative insults.

It started over the weekend, when the Knicks announced a strict “no bags inside” policy will be in effect at MSG and suggested that fans get there at least two hours before tip-off because of the extra security screenings they will have to undergo to be allowed into the building:

We do not envy anyone standing in those security lines. They are going to stretch halfway to Rye.

Now, if you are one of those diehard fans who couldn’t afford tens of thousands of dollars for a mid-tier seat inside MSG and the right to stand in a security line you’d need an overhead satellite to see the end of, you can attend the watch party being held right outside! Or at least you could, until security requirements forced the Knicks to cancel it. This was at the same time the team put a giant security fence around Madison Square Garden.

In fact, fans without tickets will be lucky to get anywhere near the arena. Consider this amazing headline from Monday:

No walking? In Midtown Manhattan? During the biggest sporting event at MSG in decades?

We would like to associate ourselves with the comments by esteemed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who made a video decrying Trump’s presence at the game as a “vibe killer”:

On this, AOC is aligned with ... Ann Coulter? Ann Coulter. The pundit turned on Trump some years ago for not being deportation-happy enough to please her, and it doesn’t look like he’s made it back into her good graces:

This is probably the only event anywhere ever that AOC and Coulter will ever agree on. It’s like the dinosaurs at Jurassic Park signing a non-aggression pact so they won’t be distracted from eating all the people running around.

To be fair, the city is trying to step up. Mayor Zohran Mamdani, fresh off of issuing an order temporarily repealing bedtime across the city so that kids can stay up for the game, announced on Monday that New York has added a public watch party in Bryant Park, which as many as 5,000 fans can squeeze into. The communist mayor himself is attending the game at MSG, having reportedly paid $1,000 for a standing-room-only ticket so he can mingle with the hoi polloi.

For his part, Trump is showing his usual empathy for those unlucky enough to not have been born with a silver dildo in their mouths:

The President also didn’t appear overly concerned about what the ticket prices might mean for everyday fans. “That’s the way life goes,” Trump said when the cheapest tickets were priced at $8,000. “Now, if the team wasn’t a big success, you could go very easily. That’s just the way life is.”

If the team wasn’t a big success, there would not be a game because it would not have made the playoffs and the Knicks players would all be on golf courses somewhere, enjoying the offseason.

Of course, the more Trump hears that Knicks fans don’t want him to show up, the more likely he is to come back for Game 4. New York has been rejecting Trump since he first showed up in the mid-1970s and found that the city’s society didn’t take well to his loud, flashy, crass, outer borough boat salesman vibe. He’s spent 50 years raging about that. He’s not going to stop now.

OPEN THREAD.

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