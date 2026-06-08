Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

I maybe in Cleveland now but NY is always in my heart so let me just say:

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!

Reply
Share
8 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Monday Bear.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-272590974?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Reply
Share
2 replies
996 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture