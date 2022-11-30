After the debacle of Donald Trump's meeting with avowed antisemite Kanye West and his Holocaust-denying sidekick Nick Fuentes, the AP reports that a rotating team of babysitters will supervise the former president around the clock.

In an acknowledgment of the severity of the backlash and an effort to prevent a repeat, Trump’s campaign is putting new protocols in place to ensure that those who meet with him are approved and fully vetted, according to people familiar with the plans who requested anonymity to share internal strategy. The changes will include expediting a system, borrowed from Trump’s White House, in which a senior campaign official will be present with him at all times, according to one of the people.

We're all just going to skip over the premise that a man who wants to be leader of the free world can't take responsibility for his own dinner arrangements? Cool, cool.

Hey, AP, we see you normalizing this shit by talking about the "anger and handwringing" from Trump's minions after the Dear Leader "became embroiled in scandal." And while we're picking nits here, let's just point out that having a senior campaign official present with him at all times in the White House didn't stop that demented sumbitch from attempting to violently overthrow the government, so ... YMMV.

Yesterday Trump told Fox that he was unfamiliar with Nick Fuentes's diseased body of work : "I had never heard of the man — I had no idea what his views were, and they weren’t expressed at the table in our very quick dinner, or it wouldn't have been accepted."

And perhaps that's true — no one but Trump has ever claimed that he's much of a reader. But he certainly knows who West is, and can't have failed to notice that the rapper has displayed increasingly noxious antisemitism , even threatening to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." Indeed, on his dumb social media vanity platform, Trump called his guest "a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else." Forget the little Nazi twink and Milo Yiannopoulos, the "ex-gay" rightwing grifter who is now advising Ye's "presidential campaign" and was also at this dumb dinner. It's simply unacceptable that Trump would be meeting with West, irrespective of who he's dragging around in his entourage.

Of course Trump knows who is to blame for this, and it is those dirty journalists.

"If you see him, the fake news media will create a problem," he whined to Fox. "If you don’t see him, the fake news media will claim I’m a racist." (Who among us hasn't been called a racist for refusing a meeting with Kanye West?)

This doesn't exactly jibe with reports that Trump deliberately parked West on the patio for dinner because “it would be fun for the members” to see him. But it sure does sound like the guy who whips his pitchfork mob into a frenzy about the press being "the enemy of the people," while refusing to condemn David Duke because "a lot of these people vote."

Meanwhile, Marc Caputo at NBC talked to every weirdo in Florida to put together a bizarro world tick-tock of the pre-Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Yiannopoulos, who made the arrangements for the evening, described it as some kind of elaborate troll "to make Trump’s life miserable."

“I wanted to show Trump the kind of talent that he’s missing out on by allowing his terrible handlers to dictate who he can and can’t hang out with,” he told NBC, adding the he "also wanted to send a message to Trump that he has systematically repeatedly neglected, ignored, abused the people who love him the most, the people who put him in office, and that kind of behavior comes back to bite you in the end."

“I hate to say it, but the chickens are coming home to roost," Fuentes agreed. "You know, this is the frustration with his base and with his true loyalists.”

And the little fashy shit ain't wrong! These people are Trump's base. So while we're not buying for one second that this was some sort of eight-dimensional chess move by that icon of heterosexuality Milo, you will get no argument here that Trump met with Fuentes, Yiannopoulos, and West because filthy antisemites are his people . These just happen to talk about "the Jews" without pretending to be inveighing against "globalists" or "Soros."

This is who the GOP is. This is who they always were.

And, PS, shit-talking the mother of West's kids is so fucking trashy it has to be true:

Ye criticized Trump for not doing enough to help pay the legal bills of those arrested in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots; and he also told Trump he might run for president against him and said Trump should instead be his running mate — all of which angered the former president, who attacked Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, according to two dinner participants and Ye, who blasted out a “Mar-a-Lago debrief” video to his 32.2 million Twitter followers the next day.

GROSS.

[ AP / Fox / NBC ]



