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Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Misshun Akomplished!

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
2h

"Look, I think that the deal could happen in the next week, but the deal could also happen months from now."

We're very close but not in terms of distance. Or time.

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