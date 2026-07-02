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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

Thieves & Villains Journal: "Perhaps the man we backed so vigorously for the Presidency is stealing too much?"

𝗪𝗦𝗝 𝗘𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗕𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗼𝗳 ‘𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗰𝗵𝘆 𝗪𝗮𝘆𝘀’

https://www.mediaite.com/media/news/wsj-editorial-board-accuses-trump-family-of-cashing-in-on-the-presidency-in-big-and-sketchy-ways/

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Being released's avatar
Being released
1h

"Look, all I'm saying is, if you have access to the most classified secrets this country has, why wouldn't you monetize them?"

-- everyone in this administration, probably

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