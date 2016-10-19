Wonkette

Wonkette

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TundraGrifter's avatar
TundraGrifter
Aug 16, 2023

"I will tell you, I’m mystified as to why she can’t get to those 52–53 percent numbers in some of these states given the disadvantages we’re handed every day."

I've wasted far too much of my life watching sports ball, and I've never head a player, coach or manager "Yeh, we got shellacked but it should have been much worse."

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Asta's avatar
Asta
Aug 16, 2023

I wonder how often Kellyanne goes home at night and ponders the dignity of Russian roulette?

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