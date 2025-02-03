We’re just a couple weeks into to the new Trump administration, and we’re already stuck in a Groundhog Day time loop watching these morons break our country while they pretend they’re geniuses. And they have a new racist euphemism to blame all the problems on!

Trump’s new Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was on the Sunday shows this weekend.

What happens when DOT stops being polite and starts getting incompetent?

The former Wisconsin Republican congressman and “Real World” cast member appeared on both CNN’s “State Of The Union” and “Fox News Sunday,” where he was asked what evidence there is for Trump’s unhinged claims that “DEI” caused the DC air collision.

On CNN, Duffy fumbled and stumbled into a really weird Freudian situation:

TAPPER: So you just alluded to DEI, the diversity, equity, and inclusion processes of trying to expand people in the work force.



DUFFY: Yes.



TAPPER: Is there any specific evidence that backs up Donald Trump's claims, President Trump's claims, that DEI or FAA hiring practices […] are responsible in any way for this tragedy at Reagan National?



DUFFY: So, Jake, I think the better question is, am I going to guarantee the American people that only the best and the brightest serve in this incredibly important body of the Department of Transportation, that they're driven by safety, and DEI doesn't matter? So I do know that, in the last administration, they were focused on not safety, but they were focused on changing the name from cockpit to flight deck, or notice to airmen, they want to change it to notice to air mission.

Taking the “cock” out of cockpit caused the DC air disaster. Got it.

Duffy tried to make the same point on Fox News to Shannon Bream, who was more receptive to Duffy’s bullshit.

DUFFY: Over the last four years, when they are having a conversation in the last administration about changing names…from ‘cockpit’ to ‘flight deck’, or ‘notice to airmen’ to ‘notice to air mission’ because it’s too gender-specific. They’re focused on social justice and the environment. Or racist roads and E.V.s…they lost sight of the mission of this department.

Duffy is what happens when you give a shallow culture war knob an important job. He mentions social justice, the environment and not venerating military losers like it’s a bad thing. Why? Because it’s red meat for conservative rubes.

Changing “cockpit” to “flight deck,” is not unique to the FAA. Civilian aircraft equipment operators like Rockwell-Collins refer to it as a flight deck and have for a long time.

Admitting you feel emasculated by the removal of a metaphorical cock[pit], or by using more inclusive terms than “airmen,” is quite the fragility self-report.

Also, many companies in the aviation industry, like Gulfstream, Learjet and Boeing, are embracing more environmentally sustaining methods and fuels. It is both better for the environment and, if you believe in capitalism, profitable to do so.

Back on CNN, the topic eventually moved to the actual issue of air traffic controller staffing shortages. Duffy, like his boss Donald Trump, tried to blame previous administrations, while not admitting Trump’s culpability in the problem. But Jake Tapper came prepared.

DUFFY: We're going back to our mission of safety. And so back to the -- we're talking about the FAA and the staffing levels. So, under the Obama administration, they did change the recruitment standards and brought more people in, but less people were certified. That caused a shortage in the system. But, also, they lowered -- this is the Obama administration -- or the Biden administration.



TAPPER: […] So staffing has been an issue in air traffic control stations since at least 2006 because there was a wave of retirements under President [George W.] Bush.



DUFFY: That's right.



TAPPER: The FAA has said staffing has declined by 10 percent over the last decade, including -- including under the -- in the first Trump administration, and lots of reasons why, the sequestration deal between President Obama and Republicans...



DUFFY: Yes.



TAPPER: ... repeated governments, shutdowns, the pandemic, all of that. Hiring did increase under President Biden of air traffic controllers. We just put up a chart there.

Tapper carefully walked Duffy into his point until he caught him off guard like Columbo making his grand revelation.

TAPPER: And I guess one of the questions I have is, one of President Trump's first actions in office was to implement a government-wide hiring freeze, and offered blanket buyouts to federal employees, which did impact FAA and NTSB. I'm not saying it had anything to do with this accident. But it did impact -- it has impacted those agencies.



DUFFY: No, it didn't, Jake. No.



TAPPER: It hasn't -- well, I was going to say, there is a report that you lifted the freeze and that you lifted the buyout offers.



DUFFY: No, no.



TAPPER: Tell us more about that.



DUFFY: So, I will. So, in regard to the employment freeze, we had almost 1,200 positions that were critical safety positions that were exempted. Those included air traffic controllers. […] So air traffic controllers were exempted from a hiring freeze, as well as other safety positions like inspectors. In regard to offers for people to take early retirement, for our department, actually, the critical positions in regard to safety are not offered that early retirement.

Really? Survey says:

Nah, Duffy is full of shit. Just like the administration he works for that hurriedly scrubbed its proclamation about aviation safety and DEI purges from the White House website as soon as this accident happened.

Have a week.

