Wonkette

Wonkette

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Prometheus59650's avatar
Prometheus59650
6h

That's a bumper sticker:

"We won! Send Help!"

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No Quid Bro Code's avatar
No Quid Bro Code
6h

From, “fuck your feelings. We’re taking Greenland” to “ But guuuuys! You have to help me with Iran! Guuuuys!”

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