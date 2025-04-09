your president, America

Sad about judges ruling in Donald Trump’s favor, even though when they do, as Jay Kuo points out, they are really only doing so on technicalities thus far, even if they are extremely obnoxious technicalities?

Well Trump got his ass handed to him yesterday, by a judge his own gnarly ass appointed. And it’s over his dumbfuck tiny-handed needy little bitch insistence that the Associated Press call the Gulf of Mexico by the name he made up for it, which is “groceries” “Hannibal Lecter” the “Gulf of Shut Up You Fucking Senile Old Loser” we forget.

Trump has been barring the AP from White House events, trying desperately to get them to bend the knee, and they just won’t. Instead they decided to sue him a whole bunch.

US District Court Judge Trevor McFadden — appointed by Trump — has just ruled that President DribblePiss McOld must lift his ban on AP coverage while its lawsuit against him proceeds.

The Associated Press reports on all its winning:

A federal judge ordered the White House on Tuesday to restore The Associated Press’ full access to cover presidential events, affirming on First Amendment grounds that the government cannot punish the news organization for the content of its speech. U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, an appointee of President Donald Trump, ruled that the government can’t retaliate against the AP’s decision not to follow the president’s executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico. The decision, while a preliminary injunction, handed the AP a major victory at a time the White House has been challenging the press on several levels. “Under the First Amendment, if the Government opens its doors to some journalists—be it to the Oval Office, the East Room, or elsewhere—it cannot then shut those doors to other journalists because of their viewpoints,” McFadden wrote. “The Constitution requires no less.”

Note how they put McFadden’s status as a Trump appointee right there in the second graf, in the first sentence where they say Stupid Hitler’s name. That’s petty as fuck, and we support it.

AP notes that McFadden’s ruling doesn’t take effect for a week, which means Trump has time to whine and bellyache and caterwaul and bitch AKA appeal. And surely he will. They also note that just after the ruling came down, “an AP reporter and photographer were turned away from joining a motorcade with the White House press pool to cover Trump’s appearance before the National Republican Congressional Committee.” Of course they were, because the Trump White House is full of lawless Nazi fucks.

McFadden’s ruling, the AP is keen to point out, does not say that the AP or any other outlet must be treated special, or that politicians don’t have the right to decide who they want to call on in press conferences or give interviews or any of that shit. HOWEVER, McFadden wrote:

“The Court does not order the government to grant the AP permanent access to the Oval Office, the East Room or any other media event. It does not bestow special treatment upon the AP. Indeed, the AP is not necessarily entitled to the ‘first in line every time’ permanent press pool access it enjoyed under the (White House Correspondents Association). But it cannot be treated worse than its peer wire service either.”

All of this because that thin-skinned little human urinal cake thinks he gets to rename oceans and seas, and he’s gonna shit his pants and cry if people don’t go along with it. Indeed McFadden wrote in his ruling that the Trump regime has been “brazen” in saying out loud that it’s been mistreating the AP for this very specific reason.

From the ruling again:

[W]hile the AP does not have a constitutional right to enter the Oval Office, it does have a right to not be excluded because of its viewpoint. And the AP says that is exactly what is happening. The Court agrees. Indeed, the Government has been brazen about this. Several high ranking officials have repeatedly said that they are restricting the AP’s access precisely because of the organization’s viewpoint. Government counsel admitted that the AP was not being chosen for access, despite its “eligibility,” because of its viewpoint. (“I think the record is clear. . . . [T]hey are not being selected for Oval Office access because they refuse to adhere to what the President believes is the law of the United States . . . that the body of water is called the [REDACTED BY WONKETTE FOR WORLD HISTORICAL DUMBNESS]”). The Government offers no other plausible explanation for its treatment of the AP. The Constitution forbids viewpoint discrimination, even in a nonpublic forum like the Oval Office.

It’s so fucking stupid that this is happening, and that it’s happening over something like this, but AP quoted an op-ed its executive editor Julie Pace wrote for Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal: “For anyone who thinks The Associated Press’ lawsuit against President Trump’s White House is about the name of a body of water, think bigger. It’s really about whether the government can control what you say.”

Indeed.

Your First Amendment assignment is to keep saying what you really think of Donald Trump every day, out loud. No, LOUDER. That’s better.

