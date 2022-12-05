We all know Donald Trump is a fascist wannabe tyrant with no loyalty to anyone but himself and zero respect for democracy. He was nothing if not consistent Saturday when he posted this typically unhinged rant on Truth Social.

“Tuesday: Oath Keepers found guilty of "seditious conspiracy." Saturday: Trump: "Hold my beer."” — Charlie Sykes (@Charlie Sykes) 1670168563

So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?

Roughly translating from pidgin traitor, Trump is pissed that Twitter, under previous management, denied Americans photos of Hunter Biden’s penis, which would’ve been without his consent and a violation of its own terms of service. There’s no compelling evidence that voters worried about dying from COVID in 2020 would've bailed on Joe Biden just because his son is a big screwup. Unlike Ivanka Trump, Hunter Biden was never going to “work” in the white House or “advise” his father on serious issues. But way too many Republicans believe Hunter Biden’s penis would’ve been Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Trump whined further:

A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!

Yikes.

The twice-impeached thug sounds less coherent than Herschel Walker and doesn’t have the excuse of massive head trauma.

We’ve been over this repeatedly, but there was no “massive fraud” in the 2020 election, despite Trump’s loser obsession, and even if something sketchy did happen — like say a campaign willingly colluding with Russia to win the 2016 election — it wouldn’t allow for shredding “all rules, regulations, and articles” in the Constitution.

Richard Nixon’s 1972 presidential campaign was involved in illegal activities, and Nixon resigned in disgrace for his part in the coverup. The 1972 election however wasn’t thrown out and Democratic nominee George McGovern wasn’t installed as president. No one seriously suggested a new election, either. Life was saner before Fox News.

Of course, Trump doesn’t care about history or legal precedent. He can’t cope emotionally with having fairly lost the presidency to Biden. He’ll only be satisfied if this objective reality is somehow permanently erased or altered. Fortunately for us, he’ll die angry, because that's not how anything works.

Republicans have been predictably quiet about Trump’s constitutional trash-talking. They were more vocal when Nation writer Elie Mystal dismissed the Constitution as “trash.” But it’s not like Trump said all this while sharing apps with Nazis. They probably feel it’s a slight improvement.

The White House issued a prompt and scorching response to Trump’s Emperor Palpatine moment. Calling the Constitution “sacrosanct,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said, “Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned ... You cannot only love America when you win.”

The Washington Post curiously focused on the White House “rebuke” rather than a former president and declared 2024 candidate calling for a second coup.

“Is the news hook really that the "While House rebukes" it? Shouldn't the headline be: "Former President Trump Pushes to Retake Power by Terminating Constitution" https://t.co/1pg8qLCbel” — Marc E. Elias (@Marc E. Elias) 1670120244

This is more than just sour grapes. The midterms proved that Trump lacks the political clout to help his MAGA stooges win elections, but he can unleash more violent mobs to attack a government he insists is illegitimate. How hard must Trump knock on the door to domestic terrorism before someone with handcuffs answers?

In a followup post on Truth Social, Trump declared — in all caps, like a perfectly sane and rational person -- "UNPRECEDENTED FRAUD REQUIRES UNPRECEDENTED CURE!”

What is the “unprecedented" cure? Impeaching both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on BS charges won’t remove either from office, because Republicans don’t have enough votes in the Senate. Impeachment and removal are also constitutional remedies, but what Trump demands — himself back in office right now — is not just unprecedented, it can only happen through violence.

Trump mocked the Republican establishment that despite everything still fears him: "I wonder what Mitch McConnell, the RINOS, and all of the weak Republicans who couldn’t get the Presidential Election of 2020 approved and out of the way fast enough, are thinking now?”

I don’t presume to read Mitch McConnell’s mind, but I think he has just as much reason to fear Trump's actions as any of us. When the next riot Trump incites occurs, the MAGA mob won’t distinguish between McConnell and Nancy Pelosi.

[ Washington Post ]

