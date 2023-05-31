Let's check in with the absolute best hope Republicans have for 2024, the indicted (and likely to soon-to-be more indicted!) babbling moron of Mar-a-Lago.

“Trump trashes Kayleigh McEnany.” — Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1685493032

That says:

"Kayleigh 'Milktoast'McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews. I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it's not 34. She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!

All of the illiteracy obviously [ sic ]. Including the part about "Milktoast." We know there are MAGA people who will argue that Trump spelling it like that is just part of his four-dimensional chess, as if they're convincing anyone out there that Trump isn't just a poorly educated moron.

So "Milktoast." He's making up inane names for Kayleigh McEnany now, a woman who was his loyal press secretary, and who has done nothing in her life but lie for him, but who we guess is showing signs of possibly maybe not being 100 percent committed to Sparkle Motion. He is ready to hand her over to the "RINOS" and the "Globalists." You know (((what that means))).

Why's he so mad at her? Who knows. Forbes suggests it could have something to do with how after Trump helped the Republicans do so badly in the 2022 midterms, she tried to encourage him not to announce his campaign a week later, as it might hurt Herschel Walker's chances in the Georgia Senate runoff. She's been too nice to Ron Desanctimonious.

Maybe. Maybe he's just a lunatic. It's entirely possible.

And now this is what his supporters are fighting about, whether it is right that Trump is abusing this particular woman.

The Independent collected a few who think it's Not Good:

"Kayleigh is the kindest person and was the best press secretary to ever step foot in the White House," tweeted user Kambree. "There is ZERO excuse for degrading or belittling her to this degree over a few points."



"Praising Andrew Cuomo. Insulting Kayleigh McEnany .… what happened to Trump," asked Christina Pushaw.



"He’s completely unhinged," said columnist Marc Thiessen on Twitter.



"Kayleigh McEnany was one of the best people to serve in his administration. He’s losing control, lashing out at anyone and everyone who does not tow his line. Sad."



“TRASH. Kayleigh was one of THE greatest talents in the trump admin. He knows it, we know it, and conservative leaning suburban female voters know it,” tweeted Alex Clark.



“This is perhaps Trump’s lowest moment. Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump during some of the most trying moments of his presidency while enduring endless personal attacks from the media,” wrote Bradley Stein.

Yes, it is very shocking that Donald Trump has randomly attacked a woman who was once loyal to him. What happened to him? He's losing it. This is entirely new behavior. Mediaite has a bunch more, if you're interested.

Here's a well known sane person who thinks this is exactly the right strategy for Trump:

“Shame on all of the the people who are calling President Trump’s behavior “erratic” or “alarming” simply because he’s had enough of all of the grifter’s bullshit and is finally calling them out. This is a man who is attacked everyday nonstop. He has a right to defend himself.…” — Laura Loomer (@Laura Loomer) 1685511361

Sure thing.

A few minutes after Trump's attack, Chip Roy, one of the Deliverance Dads from the House Freedom Caucus, went on Fox News with what appeared to be the specific purpose of trolling McEnany and saying "milquetoast" to her face. Why? The cruelty, we guess. Roy has actually endorsed Ron DeSantis. But hey, whatever. Maybe he thought he was just doing some friendly ribbing with the woman Trump was currently attacking on Fake Twitter.

“Roy to Kayleigh: The deal hatched this weekend is pretty milquetoast if that word might mean something to you” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1685498719

There''s no need to comment on the alleged substance of what Chip Roy was saying about the debt ceiling deal, and anyway SER already did. House Freedom Caucus members aren't real congressmen with real policy concerns. They're just the suicide bombers threatening to blow up the entire global economy if they don't get exactly what they want.

But cool. It's the end of May, a full year and a half before the presidential election, and Donald Trump is attacking ... [ checks notes again ] ... Kayleigh McEnany.

You're doing great, Donald. Flawless victories all around.

