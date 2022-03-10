Donald Trump, who was literally the president of these United States, appeared on the NELK Boys "Full Send" podcast, and no, we don't know who that is, and don't care. And the host asked him how long Russia's war on Ukraine will last.

And he said .

The former president of the United States said.

OMG I’m dying!!! On a UFC podcast today, Trump is asked how he sees the war in Ukraine playing out and he launches into a riff about windmills!pic.twitter.com/S2nV6hLIbP — Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1646876119



“Well, and I said this a long time ago, if this happens, we are playing right into their hands. Green energy. The windmills, they don’t work. They’re too expensive. They kill all the birds. They ruin your landscapes,.



And yet the environmentalists love the windmills. And I’ve been preaching this for years. The windmills ― and I had them way down ― but the windmills are the most expensive energy you can have. And they don’t work.”

He had the windmills way down because they don't work and they kill the birds and ruin your landscapes!

Insert overplayed internet joke about how this is an Arby's right here, we guess. Also insert joke about how the Arby's drive-thru person's question was about the Ukraine war, specifically “What do you see happening next, then? Cause it seems like the tensions are high. How does this all end? Is this going to be a long-term thing? How do you see it unfolding?”

He just kept babbling and babbling about windmills, far beyond what we quoted up there. He babbled about how "nobody ever takes them down," the windmills he hates so much. They just go to a new prairie and put new windmills on it, he says.

HuffPost says Trump maybe was attempting to reference a conspiracy theory among idiots what says this whole war is some kind of trickery in service of the Green New Deal. We think that's perhaps giving the stupidest man in the world a bit too much credit. We hear a man saying he's mad at windmills because they hurt birds, in response to the question "How long will war last?" Let's not overanalyze this.

Also, we guess it's better than him openly rooting for Vladimir Putin. (This time.)

He's not wrong when he says he's been preaching about this forever. We have tons of posts about it. He thinks the noise from windmills causes cancer. The former president of the United States explained at the time, "And they say the noise causes cancer, you tell me that one! REEER! REEER!"

One time he said "BING!" and made a shooty shape with his finger while he talked about blowing up windmills. He has said windmills are a "graveyard for birds" and "a killing field" for birds, which is maybe why when people ask him how long war will last, he immediately assumes he's being asked about the well-known war on birds.

"A windmill will kill many bald eagles" is a proverb he said in 2019.

Elsewhere in the interview Trump said that "in the history of our country, nothing like me has ever happened," and we are not arguing with him there.

Here is a video of Trump saying that one of the "selections" he likes to play at Mar-a-Lago — yes, he talks like he's hosting an off-brand public access Lawrence Welk/Liberace hybrid show, talking about "selections" of music they play at his crap palace — is "YMCA," which he excitedly refers to as the "gay national anthem." This was in response to a question about what his "go-to banger" is.

TRUMP JUS FUCKIN SAID THE YMCA SONG IS THE GAY NATIONAL ANTHEM pic.twitter.com/HDmQ4gW1Bt — ella (@ella) 1646865515

He also said he loves "Broadway stuff, you know, Phantom of the Opera , Les Mis," because that's how basic he is.

The end.

