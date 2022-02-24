We need you to know what happened on Laura Ingraham last night, right as Vladimir Putin's evil attack on Ukraine was beginning.

But first, to set the stage for that, here is a tweet from the last few days we really loved.

Donald Trump eats the glue they use as milk for cereal commercials three times a day and pitched nuking a hurricane but according to the press he is familiar with and possibly expertly versed in NATO's Article 5 Principle and has "intimated" several opinions regarding this bodypic.twitter.com/zccyejJH72 — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC) 1645566027

While Donald Trump is speaking like a traitor, slurping and thirsting for the thug dictator Putin, some people might be inclined to treat Trump's thoughts like they're some kind of coherent philosophy. In the tweets above about Trump's comments about Putin's "genius" initial incursion into Donetsk and Luhansk, there's an excerpt from an old news article that suggests Trump actually understands what "NATO" is beyond whatever Putin told him during their secret meetings. Remember how Trump's main "thought" about NATO when he was president was that it should "pay its fair share," as if there was a NATO bank account and other countries weren't making their deposits?

We don't know if Trump literally eats cereal commercial milk glue. But we do know that when he called in to Laura Ingraham last night during the early moments of Putin's attack, Ingraham had to explain to him that actually no , American troops had not just done an amphibious attack on Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

Laura Ingraham says president of Ukraine asking Putin not to invade his country was a “pathetic display.” Then has to explain to Trump that America wasn’t launching an amphibious attack on Ukraine. (Which Trump thought should be kept secret).pic.twitter.com/q9MXu09Zr4 — Jonah Goldberg (@Jonah Goldberg) 1645675085

Trump said it was "dangerous" that Ingraham had told him about "the amphibious attack by Americans." He said, "You shouldn't be saying that! Because you and everybody else shouldn't know about it! They should do that secretly, not be doing that through the great Laura Ingraham, they should be doing that secretly, nobody should know that, Laura!"

He really thought Joe Biden had ordered an amphibious attack and that Laura Ingraham knew about it and that this was all terrible because you're not supposed to say stuff like that out loud. (This is the same man who gave Russians highly classified intel in the Oval Office in his first few months in office.)

Really. That happened. Now explain Article 5, Donald.

Elsewhere in their late night phone sesh, Trump told Ingraham that what Putin has done didn't happen during his administration "for a very good reason," and that he'd tell Ingraham about it someday. We'd sure like to know what that was. Did that deal get memoryholed in the Bin Laden server?

If you want to read more of Trump's batshit words to Ingraham, defending Putin and whining about a "rigged election" and "millions of people pouring in on a monthly basis" — you know, because in the xenophobic white nationalist mind, immigration is far worse than anything Vladimir Putin is doing — head to Aaron Rupar's newsletter.

Here are a couple clips:

Laura Ingraham and the former president are blaming Biden for Russian aggression. Sick and twisted stuff.pic.twitter.com/u8dl7Fw9tt — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1645675123

While you're gawking at Trump, don't miss what a vile sac of pus Laura Ingraham was being. In the very first clip in this post, the Jonah Goldberg tweet, you can see Ingraham cutting away from Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya to make fun of earlier comments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling them a "pathetic display" of a man begging Putin not to invade.

During a broadcast minutes after Russia began invading Ukraine, Fox News host Laura Ingraham derided Ukraine’s leader for trying earlier to broker peace with the Russian president.



“We had kind of a really pathetic display from the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, earlier today … where he in Russian ― he didn’t like to speak Russian ― but in Russian, he was essentially imploring Vladimir Putin not to invade his country,” Ingraham said during a call with former President Donald Trump.



“And now, we basically have the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations looking like a defeated man,” she added.

What had Zelenskyy said that was so "pathetic"? Oh, just this:

“The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,” he said in an emotional address to his nation in Russian. “But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs.”

Laura Ingraham, a person who dated Dinesh D'Souza intentionally and not on a dare, is telling us what is a "pathetic display" from the president of Ukraine who doesn't want a madman with nukes to murder his citizens.

OK.

If Ingraham had paid attention to the Ukrainian ambassador, she might have heard him telling his Russian counterpart Vassily Nebenzia that "There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, ambassador."

Here's a full clip of that:



Ukrainian Ambassador To Russian Ambassador: There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hellpic.twitter.com/JOFOT9Rzdb — Acyn (@Acyn) 1645675493

And that's where we reckon we'll end this post. Decent human beings probably need a shower after everything Ingraham and Trump just said.

