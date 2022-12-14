Trump's One America News lawyer Christina Bobb is wilding out again. Last week she went on the air with the head of the Wassamatta University Conservadouche Club to promise that failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's latest pointless lawsuit is "one for the history books."

““@KariLake’s legal challenge will be one for the history books.” Trump campaign lawyer @christina_bobb previews Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging the election results. Lake has pledged to file on Friday. @OANN” — Daniel Baldwin (@Daniel Baldwin) 1670545046

"Stand by and watch!" she promised some ginger dork, whose identity we cannot possibly be bothered to discover, but who is definitely a conservadouche.

"Kari Lake's legal team has done a fantastic job of getting to the bottom of what actually happened. And I anticipate that her legal challenge will be one for the history books. It's pretty remarkable what her team has come up with," Bobb bobbled.

Well, that dumb turkey of a LOLsuit will be one for something , that's for sure, but probably not the history books. Perhaps the circular file.



Fresh off getting sanctioned for filing a bullshit federal election challenge, Lake's lawyers are back with a state court filing against officials in Maricopa County. Mostly what they're mad about is that some printers malfunctioned on Election Day and didn't generate ballots dark enough to be read on site at the precincts. Nobody was disenfranchised, although the delay did cause some long lines. Election officials just transported the ballots to the central processing station, and the machines there read 'em just fine. But Lake is sure this a sign of skullduggery.

Also she says that the failure to reject 20-30 percent of absentee ballots for signature mismatch is a sign of serious fraud. So she demands that she either be crowned governor of Arizona, or that the election be re-run in Maricopa County, preferably without any absentee ballots. It is, indeed, "pretty remarkable."

"Hang in there! It's just starting to get good," Bobb promised the toddler in a trench coat interviewing her.

Hmmmm, define "good." Because Lake's lawyers appeared yesterday in court, and, while the judges granted them a hearing on Tuesday and Wednesday, they'll first have to survive a motion to dismiss the case on Monday. And "we think it's impossible our candidate could have lost" would not, at first blush, appear to be a cognizable legal claim.

But that didn't stop our girl Chrissy from heading back to the studio last night to hype the case, which will not only crown Kari Lake Princess Regent of Arizona, but perhaps put Trump back in the Oval Office.

“Trump’s lawyer says if Kari Lake wins her lawsuit, Trump could use that result to overturn the 2020 election and get reinstated as president.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1670988123

"Kari wins this one, becomes governor. But it proves that Arizona is screwed. Does Trump have any legal standing to go back and go 'This is the same system they screwed me at in 2020!' Just a question, yes or no?" bellowed Dan Ball , who is apparently an actual adult able to buy beer and everything.

"I don't know," Bobb demurred, noting that they'd need three states to decide more than two years after the election to claw back electoral votes and return Trump to power. "I wouldn't necessarily say right away. Certainly maybe down the road."

Certainly maybe that is complete bullshit, fed by people who know know perfectly well that it's bullshit, to an audience which they hold in utter contempt. And while the red-haired kid might grow out of this depravity once his balls drop, Bobb and Ball will never outgrow that rancid One America stink.

In summary and in conclusion! Far be it from Your Wonkette to say that Christina Bobb is dumber than a sack of hammers and no one should believe a single word she says. Perish the very thought! But we will note that Bobb was the only one stupid enoug h to put her name on a sworn declaration in June saying that Trump wasn't hanging onto any more classified documents. Then two months later, the feds came knocking with a warrant and scooped up a whole bunch more top secret stuff so ... make of that one what you will.

