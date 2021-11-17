Trump released another angry Taylor Swift breakup song today. The one-time, one-term president is still furious that Mitch McConnell gave President Joe Biden his infrastructure week, the entire concept of which — both "infrastructure" and "weeks" — was invented by him , Donald Trump. He's mad even though Chuck Todd insists the Democratic infrastructure bill won't save Biden's presidency. Maybe Todd is a fool who doesn't know what he's talking about.

Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington tweets for him like he's an old guy who doesn't get social media or a deranged former president whom the platform banned because he kept inciting violence. The opening sentence reads like a passage from Ulysses .

When the Broken Old Crow, Mitch McConnell, agreed to a two-month extension, he allowed the Democrats to get their act together and pass the $1.2 Trillion "Non-Infrastructure" Green New Deal Bill, which is a disaster for America in that only 11 percent of the money will be spent on REAL Infrastructure, with most being spent on Green New Deal nonsense, with big tax increases.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the co-sponsor of the Green New Deal, and regardless of what you think of her skill as a legislator, you must concede that she'd probably have voted for the Democrats' infrastructure bill if 89 percent of its funding went to Green New Deal initiatives. That's just math.

Desmond Doomsday continued:

Its actual cost is over $2 Trillion, but the bigger disaster is yet to come in the next, much larger version of the Green New Deal, which some people say will be $5 Trillion. That was allowed by Mitch McConnell's incompetence and now I understand that a couple Republican Senators may get on board so that they can have yet another and even bigger victory, for the Democrats, while at the same time ensuring massive Inflation and the destruction of our Country as we know it.

Trump does Democrats a great service whenever he reminds people he's still around and insane. Please keep picking fights with McConnell and calling him an “old crow." It's gold. He also keeps selling Biden and Nancy Pelosi's infrastructure bill as a “big victory." He's the bill's biggest cheerleader.

He's also offered some good news about Biden's Build Back Better agenda, specifically the reconciliation bill. I'd assumed Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema would cut and run once their “bipartisan" bill passed and Sinema's donor checks cleared, but Trump suggests that at least two Republican Senators might support BBB. Now, he could just mean Sinema and Manchin, because it's often hard to tell the difference, but if there are actual GOP defections, that's amazing. Maybe Nancy Pelosi is filling in for Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader! She'll have flipped 13 Republicans by Christmas.

Trump also lied some more about the election, proving Rep. Liz Cheney right about the ongoing threat he poses to our democracy. Republicans might have gerrymandered most congressional districts into sure things, but the dozen or so running in competitive districts would prefer not having to publicly declare that two plus two equals five to avoid Trump's ire.

The one-term loser keeps insisting that if McConnell had forced the nation into default that Democrats couldn't have passed their infrastructure. McConnell, who has a brain in his head, understood that bankrupting the country would've made everyone's money look funny, including major GOP donors. Trump has gone bankrupt so often he doesn't grasp that it's not an ideal financial move.

People, with the help of the Fake News Media, have already forgotten about the horrendous Afghanistan withdrawal, and economy and jobs that are in shambles, and so many other things. The good news, is that they can't forget about Inflation because it's hitting them right in the face.

Former President Psychopath considers active human misery “good news." He claims that Democrats were willing to fold over the debt ceiling but instead the “Broken Old Crow," who ain't what he used to be, gave them a great victory.

McConnell is a fool and he damn well better stop their “Dream of Communism Bill" and keep his Senators in line, or he should resign now, something he should've done a long time ago. Use the Debt Ceiling the way it should've been used, you Old Broken Crow, to do so would harm the Country far less than this horrible Bill. Any Republican in the House or Senate who votes for this Bill will never ever get a Trump endorsement. Thank you, and good luck!

Back in reality, the reconciliation bill doesn't require Republican votes. The major obstacles are Manchin and Sinema. McConnell has obvious influence over them, but it's harder for even them to flake on Democrats if if looks as if they're actually doing Trump's bidding.

It seems as if Democrats will have some good luck and additional victories the more Trump opens his sad mouth. Now, please join me as I laugh derisively at him.

