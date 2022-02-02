Donald Trump has never been known for subtlety, but even for him, this is some bareass naked corruption. As NBC was first to report, Trump's political action committee donated $1 million to the non-profit that employs his former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Save America PAC kicked out $1.35 million to Trump's political allies last year. Your Chip Roys, your Kari Lakes, your Dan Patricks, etc. But on July 26, it made a $1 million contribution to the Conservative Partnership Institute. By an amazing coincidence, the House January 6 Select Committee was officially authorized on July 1, 2021, although its creation had been in the works for months before that.

And the timing isn't the only thing that's hinky about this gift. Trump's PAC made dozens of donations to political campaigns, but the donation to the 501(c)3 that employs his ally as a "senior partner" stands out for other reasons.

Look at this FEC disclosure and see if you can figure out what's different.

All the rest of the Big Liars are getting a pissant $5,000, and Meadows is getting $1 million? Hahaha, subtle.

Trump's cash will make up a huge portion of CPI's total annual contributions. The organization's 2020 disclosure isn't out yet, but it only brought in $4.2 million in 2018 and $5.7 million in 2019. (Thanks, ProPublica !) In that year, it paid its director Jim DeMint, a former senator from South Carolina, $500,000. Meadows and DeMint appear to be sharing top billing on the site now, so it's a safe bet that Meadows is making something in the neighborhood of half a million dollars. Or maybe more, since DeMint's compensation was a mere $371,000 in 2018, so apparently 35 percent raises are totally cool at this non-profit.

Just look what your tax dollars subsidize :

While today’s Washington is designed to defeat conservatives, CPI is designed to build them up. CPI trains, equips, and brings together the movement’s best leaders—and we do it right here, where and when conservative heroes need us.



Former South Carolina Senator Jim DeMint launched CPI in 2017 with one mission: to serve and support the conservative movement on Capitol Hill. Now, with a team of standup conservative leaders, including Senior Partner and Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, CPI is delivering on this mission every day.

Incidentally, Cleta Mitchell , one of the lawyers on Trump's "perfect" phone call asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" 11,780 votes, is a senior legal fellow at CPI and chairs its Election Integrity Network. Nice to know she found a cushy landing spot after getting booted out of her law firm for her undisclosed ratfucking extracurriculars. Like Meadows, she has been subpoenaed by the Select Committee, and like Meadows she's sued to block the subpoena.

"CPI’s Election Integrity Network, is committed to making it easy to vote and hard to cheat," she says , without apparent irony.

Anyway! After Trump made a seven-figure contribution to Meadows's charity, Meadows dicked the January 6 Committee around for six months and then wound up refusing to cooperate. But being Mark Meadows, he did it incompetently , handing over thousands of pages of documents and communications before stomping off and getting himself referred to the Justice Department for contempt of Congress. (Any time now, AG Garland!)

That's the trouble with buying a discount former congressman — you get what you pay for.

