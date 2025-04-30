Wonkette

The opioid epidemic in West Virginia its roots in the exploitation of miners, who for generations were fed a steady diet of painkillers and sent back into the mines, as opposed to treating underlying conditions caused by their backbreaking work. There's a legacy of covering over serious workplace health and safety issues with cheap drugs, which rarely gets discussed outside of public health circles. The White House might as well start singing the praises of "Clean Tobacco" next in its ongoing efforts to bring America's economy back to its nativist roots.

Oh well, it was worth it to get back to the "Good Old Days™" when they could violently suppress racial minorities, wasn't it? Coal is still not coming back because it's just inherently more expensive and inefficient. But this is a great paean to that time when you were sure that, as bad as things were for you, at least you weren't Black.

You buy the ticket, you take the ride.

