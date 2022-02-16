Ever hear the best joke Wonkette wrote yesterday, about how Donald Trump's family is all very upset right now because their accounting firm left them high and dry and is now openly and without shame dating Pete Davidson? It was a good joke.

Perhaps we should have saved it for this blog post, though, because this is the blog post about how Mazars USA LLP — the accounting firm that's worked for Trump's businesses forever, and which finally at long last had to start handing over all Trump's financials to the Manhattan DA's investigation, after the Supreme Court decided it could have them — BROKE UP WITH DONALD TRUMP AND IS NOW DATING PETE DAVIDSON INSTEAD.

Of course, when we say "dating Pete Davidson," we don't know if they're literally dating, but what we do know is that the accounting firm has not only cut ties, but also retracted 10 years of financial statements on the Trump Organization.

The New York Times reported on this on literally Valentine's Day OMG:

Donald J. Trump’s longtime accounting firm cut ties with him and his family business last week, saying it could no longer stand behind a decade of annual financial statements it prepared for the Trump Organization, court documents show.

A decade. Meant nothing .

The Times notes that the company found out on February 9, and that the Dear John letter Mazars sent "instructed the Trump Organization to essentially retract the documents, known as statements of financial condition, from 2011 to 2020." The news came to the public in a filing from New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday.

The letter went on to explain that it's not you, it's me, yadda yadda:

In the letter, Mazars noted that the firm had not “as a whole” found material discrepancies between the information the Trump Organization provided and the actual value of Mr. Trump’s assets. But given what it called “the totality of circumstances” — including Mazars’ own investigation — the letter directed the Trump Organization to notify anyone who received the statements that they should no longer rely on them.

So in all seriousness, we feel like this qualifies as a moment .

These New York investigations into the Trump Organization are partially about whether or not the company illegally inflated or devalued his assets, depending on what would benefit it the most that day. Specifically it's about whether they committed fraud with lenders. And here's their accountants officially backing away slowly and in public . Reportedly they had been splitsies ever since "last spring," and they had been cooperating with the Manhattan DA's investigation, but this is in public .

The Times cattily alludes to how many companies have broken up with Trump lately and are now all dating Pete Davidson, noting that "Mazars is the latest in a long line of companies to break with him over the last year, following in the path of several banks, insurers and lawyers." So mean.

The company, of course, is trying to save face:

In a statement, the Trump Organization said that while it was disappointed with Mazars’ decision, it viewed the letter as confirmation that the firm’s “work was performed in accordance with all applicable accounting standards and principles and that such statements of financial condition do not contain any material discrepancies.”



The company argued that Mazars’ characterization of its work “effectively renders the investigations by the D.A. and A.G. moot.”

OK, Kanye.

This latest filing comes because New York AG James is still trying to get Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to obey her subpoenas and sit their asses down and testify. As Wonkette's Liz Dye notes at her other gig, AG James seems to drop one of these very embarrassing items of evidence into the record literally every time she has to go in front of a judge to try to get the Trumps to comply.

And considering a lot of this back-and-forth is about "WAAAAAAAH WITCH HUNT!" it seems pretty damning when the attorney general drops into a filing a breakup letter from the Trump Org's former accountants disavowing pretty much all the work they ever did for them. Definitely sounds like a WAAAAAH WITCH HUNT, you betcha!

For more fun and fellowship with this Mazars letter, we'll have to wait for another blog post, because former president Drama Queen released a new caterwauling statement about it last night and it demands these racist attacks on Trump stop (really) and it deserves to stand on its own.

[ New York Times / Mazars letter /. James filing ]

