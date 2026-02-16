Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
gallbladder's avatar
gallbladder
3h

He could have just mentioned that the Dow was at 50,000 and saved himself a lot of trouble.

Reply
Share
8 replies
tek's avatar
tek
3h

Oh boy!

𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑎𝑙 𝑠𝑐ℎ𝑜𝑙𝑎𝑟𝑠 𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑘 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑓𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑏𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑠 𝑠𝑖𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑒𝑛𝑑 𝑜𝑓 𝑊𝑊𝐼𝐼.

1. 𝐻𝑎𝑟𝑟𝑦 𝑆 𝑇𝑟𝑢𝑚𝑎𝑛, 2. 𝐷𝑤𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡 𝐷 𝐸𝑖𝑠𝑒𝑛ℎ𝑜𝑤𝑒𝑟, 3. 𝐿𝐵𝐽, 4. 𝐵𝑎𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑘 𝑂𝑏𝑎𝑚𝑎, 5. 𝐽𝐹𝐾. 𝐻𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑟𝑖𝑎𝑛𝑠 𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑘 𝐷𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑙𝑑 𝑇𝑟𝑢𝑚𝑝 𝑑𝑒𝑎𝑑 𝑙𝑎𝑠𝑡 𝑎𝑚𝑜𝑛𝑔 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑠.

.

https://bsky.app/profile/did:plc:nyjm4ylfid2a7mjm6varxuiq/post/3meyperbb7s2m

Reply
Share
17 replies
1053 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture