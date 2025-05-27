Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Drewing FKA Cookie Lady's avatar
Lisa Drewing FKA Cookie Lady
2h

“I don’t like it and it better stop.”

That should do it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
2h

Focusing on what’s important, is anyone else seeing Russia’s actions as desperation?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 replies
529 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture