Donald Trump seems to be having trouble coming to terms with the fact that Vladimir Putin might not actually be the happy-go-lucky fun-loving cool dad he’s always been in their handler-bitch meetings. Of course, accepting reality would involve a whole set of facts Trump is in no way equipped to process, so he’s grasping in other directions.

Trump also said to reporters on Sunday, “I’m not happy with what Putin is doing. He’s killing a lot of people, and I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin.”

Oh no, has Putin changed? Something has happened to him? He’s crazy now? We’re sorry, CRAZY? It’s like he’s killing people just for sport, like some kind of murderous thug?

Huh.

Also this is somehow Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s fault, and he better stop, because Trump doesn’t like it?

Huh.

Well, we’re sure Zelenskyy will stop saying all those bad things Trump thinks he’s saying, just like Trump is Hereby Demanding. Trump is obviously in charge of this situation, even if he’s on day 125 of ending the Russia/Ukraine war on day one of his second presidency.

So yes, Donald Trump is going through some things. Vladimir Putin is the exact same guy Putin has always been, the same guy anybody could have told Trump he was, and has tried to tell him for years.

Like for instance Fiona Hill, his Putin expert in his first term. She could tell him that Putin makes fun of him to his face, and behind his back, that he plays Trump like a fiddle, that Putin’s love for him is actually not equal to his love for Putin, that Putin sees him as an easy mark, a stupid motherfucker he can manipulate with flattery and nipple-honks … all kinds of stuff!

But that’s the self-awareness stuff Trump doesn’t have the mental capacity, self-esteem, or testicular fortitude to stare straight in the face.

So here we are.

Indeed, Putin is gallivanting around like he doesn’t even want peace, indiscriminately bombing and capturing villages. It was the third night of that when Trump had his little meltdown about it. One of the nights of bombing was the biggest drone attack of the entire war. Another was the biggest combined aerial attack of the entire war. (Combined because there were missiles in that one.) Russia is ignoring ceasefire proposals, where Ukraine is agreeing to them, and it’s building up to attack more later in the summer.

(What happened to Putin wouldn’t dare doing all these things if Trump had just been president? Seems like Putin is pants-ing Trump and demonstrating what he can get away with, which is anything he wants, because Putin knows who’s whose bitch here.)

In response to the situation on the ground, the European Union is threatening more sanctions, Germany is lifting all restrictions on how Ukraine can deploy the weapons it provides, and Trump is up there on Truth Social saying PIPER NOOOOOOOOOO!

Is it possible Trump will continue knowing that Putin doesn’t want peace? The Fucking News points to French President Emmanuel Macron sounding a hopeful tone, saying, “I believe that President Trump has realized that when President Putin told him he was ready for peace, he was lying."

And will Trump do anything about it? Can he do anything about it? Is he allowed to do anything about it?

CNN reports that he’s considering new sanctions, and on Sunday he said “absolutely” he would consider doing that. He has of course not done that yet.

And the Wall Street Journal editorial board is mocking Trump’s rose-colored glasses about Putin, and the fact that he is finally allegedly noticing that his Russian patron is, in factual actuality, a murderous bastard, and has been this whole time:

Mr. Trump may be the only person in the world still surprised by how Mr. Putin is behaving. The Russian is the same man he’s been for two decades, bent on reconstituting as much of the old Soviet empire as he can get away with. Ukraine is his obsession. He’s not going to modify his ambitions merely because Mr. Trump alternates between begging for peace and scolding outbursts on social media.

They’re calling for Republican senators to fast-track Lindsey Graham’s Russian sanctions bill through the Senate.

Putin spox Dmitry Peskov meanwhile says Trump’s Sunday tantrum was just “connected to an emotional overload of everyone involved,” emphasis on the word emotional, emphasis on the word rag, which we’re sure he said in Russian, even if it didn’t make the official statement.

So the Kremlin seems real worried. Can’t wait to see how they respond to Trump’s latest yip-yaps:

Oh no, is Trump not gonna eat Putin’s ass next time they see each other? Is he going to realize that they actually haven’t been through these last few years together, as he is so fond of saying about their bond? No more mister nice Russian intelligence asset?

Believe it when we see it.

