During his big, over 100-minute-long speech last night to tens of of people at the annual CPAC, Donald Trump told a lot of lies.Lie after lie after lie. He lied about the murder rate in Manhattan going up when it's in fact going down, about having "completed" the wall, about having presided over the best economy in history, which is not remotely true. He lied about having "finished some old wars," which he explicitly did not do.

He lied, quite hilariously in fact, about America being a "Marxist Communist country" now — which is pretty hilarious in light of the fact that we are the only developed nation in the world (and one of the only nations, period) without socialized medicine, guaranteed paid time off, just-cause terminations and all of the other nice things people in other countries get to have.

“lol this stuff about America being a Marxist communist country is just so ludicrous” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1677968238

Then he sought to set himself apart from other Republicans by promising to keep Social Security and Medicare around, both of which are socialist programs.

“Trump: "We're not going back to people who want to destroy our great Social Security...that want to raise minimum wage of Social Security of 70...that are out to cut Medicare to a level that it will no longer be recognizable" (Trump has expressed openness to cutting entitlements)” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1677968238

He also recently recorded a "song" in which he recited the Pledge of Allegiance, written by socialist minister Francis Bellamy. Clearly, like so many other Americans, he secretly loves socialism without even knowing it.

He did, however, get one thing right. During a particularly weird part of his speech, he told what we can assume was the rapt audience “In 2016, I declared: I am your voice. Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution."

“"For those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution" -- Trump” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1677969508

Right, because these people need retribution for what? For people blocking them on social media and not inviting them to Thanksgiving dinner? For varieties of people they don't like existing without asking their permission first? For what?

That being said, he is not wrong in that another Trump term would certainly be a misery for the rest of us, just as the first one was. In fact it is hard to think of anything else that would be quite as unpleasant off the top of my head. Except perhaps a Ron DeSantis presidency, which might just be worse (not to give them any ideas).

